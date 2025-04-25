



Donald Trump has ordered the US government to accelerate permits for metal projects on the high seas in order to launch the emerging industry and fight against control of critical mineral supply chains from China.

The president signed a decree on Thursday to quickly develop the exploitation of minerals deep below the surface of the ocean by accelerating licenses, by mapping the seabed and identifying the opportunities of minors.

He will release mineral Americas and offshore critical resources, said a senior administration official before signing. [The president] It was very clear that … Ensuring access to these rare land and these critical materials is a priority for national and economic security.

The action brands Thursday prevail over the last efforts to extend American access to critical minerals whose supply chains have long been dominated by China. He invoked powers in wartime to increase the production of American minerals and pursues agreements with countries like Ukraine and the Democratic Republic of Congo to obtain access to their mineral wealth.

Trumps The latest move marks a challenge to the authority of Jamaica International Sea Feld Authority, whose 170 members include the EU, China and Brazil but not the United States. The ISA refused to allow commercial exploitation to continue in international waters.

Discussions focused on the Clarion Clipperton area rich in the peaceful ocean of the Ocean between Hawaii and Mexico, where pieces of metal the size of a potato present on the seabed contain nickel, cobalt, copper and manganese, as well as rare earth traces, all popular for their use in batteries, electric wiring or defense applications.

Countries such as China and Russia have explored the international mineral potential of seabed under the licenses granted by the ISA, even if the regulator's discussions have not ended up the global royalties and the tax regime, or to resolve issues on environmental harm.

China sponsors more exploration contracts allocated by ISA in international waters than any other country.

Under the executive decree of Thursdays, the agencies of the American federal government are intended to accelerate the exploration and commercial recovery permits of minerals, to compile a report on the potential possibilities for minors on the continental plateau of the United States and to develop a plan to map the priority domains.

The order also orders the Ministry of Defense to examine the feasibility of adding minerals from the seabed to the stock of national defense.

Following a Financial Times report on American storage plans last month, China warned of any unilateral decision on the United States.

The International Marine Fund region and its resources are considered to be the common heritage of humanity, said its Ministry of Foreign Affairs. No country should circumvent ISA or international law to unilaterally authorize exploration and development activities in the International Seabed Region.

The most immediate beneficiary of the Trumps Decree should be Metals, a company based in Vancouver and listed in Nasdaq which has long pushed permission to mine. Last month, TMC planned to apply for the Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for a license department.

The company's share price has almost doubled this month, although it is significantly lower than the price it listed in 2021.

The US start-up Impossible Metals also plans to explore the Pacific seabed and earlier this month, said that he had asked for a license for exploration and potential exploration in American territorial waters off the American Samoa.

Even as the interest in the metals of the seabed increases, the industry has struggled to attract capital, with large minors reluctant to sign leave agreements in the context of excess metals, including nickel and uncertainty about the regulatory position of industry.

