Why Jokowi who attended the funeral of Pope Francis? This is the explanation of Gerindra





Jakarta, kompas.com – The secretary general of the Party Gerindra and the president of MPR, Ahmad Muzani, revealed the reason for President Prabowo Subianto sent Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to attend the cemetery Pope Francis. He explained that Jokowi was the president when he welcomed Pope Francis in Indonesia in September 2024. “Pak Jokowi was the president at the time who met in person when Pope Francis visited Jakarta, then Pak Prabowo estimated that his level of the head of the State at the time,” Muzani, at the Parliament Complex, Jakarta, on Friday (25/25/2025). Read also: Pope Francis is dead, Luhut: Heaven fully welcomes you with joy In addition to Jokowi, Prabowo also sent the Vice Minister of Finance Thomas Djiwandono, the former Minister of Transport Ignasius Jonan and the Minister of Human Rights Natalius Pigai to attend the funeral of Pope Francis. “This is why what was requested is Mr. Jokowi to assist and represent the government and the people and the Indonesian people of the Vatican, but accompanied by several other friends,” said Muzani. Prayer for Indonesia Before death, Pope Francis visited Indonesia for four days on September 4 to 6, 2024. The apostolic visit Pope Francis in Indonesia closely carries a message of peace. The highest chief of the Catholic church also wrote a prayer to bless Indonesia in the presidential guest book during his state visit to the Merdeka Palace, Central Jakarta, Wednesday (9/9/2024). Read also: The regret of Pope Francis before death: this time I can't do it In the guest book, Pope Francis blessed Indonesia after a series of words in Italian. The message was published on the Instagram account @vukanews. “May God bless Indonesia! (May God bless Indonesia)”, wrote the prayer of Pope Francis in the guest book of the presidential palace, city of @vukanews. The pope also transmitted his impression in the guest book. If he is interpreted in the Indonesian, Pope Francis praised the beauty of Indonesia, where the dialogue of intercultural and religious dialogue. “Immersed in the beauty of this land, a place of meeting and dialogue between different cultures and religions, I hope that the Indonesian people grow in faith, fraternity and compassion. May God bless Indonesia!” Tulis Paus Fransiskus Dalam Bahasa Italia. “Nodging in the beauty of this country, a place of meeting and dialogue between different cultures and religions, I hope that the Indonesian people will grow in faith, brotherhood and defense. God bless Indonesia”, meaning. Read also: The funeral of Pope Francis: Jokowi and his entourage arrived in Rome Based on the Vatican plan, Pope Francis will be buried on April 26 this week. Prabowo himself appointed Jokowi, Thomas Djiwandono, Ignasius Jonan and Natalius Pigai to attend the funeral of Pope Francis to be his envoy in the funeral of the supreme chief of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, in the Vatican.

