The president of Syria Al-Sharaa open to the standardization of links with Israel in the right conditions-Middle East Monitor





The president of the Syrias would have expressed its opening to the normalization of links with Israel and would have joined the Abraham agreements under the right conditions, in the middle of the Israeli occupation during southern Syria and its continuous strikes across the country. Last week Friday, members of the United States Cory Mills of Florida and Marlin Stutzman of Indiana landed at the Syrian capital Damascus to meet Syrian officials, in the first official visit of the country's American legislators since the fall of the Assad regime on December 8. According to BloombergThe member of the Congress Mills – which sits on the committees of the Chamber of Foreign Affairs and Armed Services – held a meeting of the new Syrian acting president Ahmed Al -Sharaa the same day, in which the former rebel chief told him that the new Syrian administration was interested in the good conditions to join the Abraham agreements. The Syrian president was also cited by the member of the American Congress as being open to clarifying plans to combat the presence of foreign fighters in Syria – who operate largely even after the end of the conflict – as well as to offer guarantees to Israel, which continues to be wary of the new Syrian leadership and to diplomatically oppose it to the highest levels to the Trump administration. Read: Syrian chief Jolani promised deprived of normalizing the links with Israel by 2026, says the former UK Diplomat Mills say Bloomberg That he will bring American president Donald Trump a letter from his Syrian counterpart Al-Sharaa, whose details are unknown and that he will inform the American president and national security advisor Mike Waltz during the trip. I am carefully optimistic and seek to maintain an open dialogue, said the Congress member. Bulled by Trumps First Administration In 2019, Abraham's agreements are a set of agreements to normalize relations with Israel, signed by Arab states, including the United Arab Emirates (Water), Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan. The good conditions which would have been mentioned by Al-Sharaa were not developed, but if they are true, they would probably include a withdrawal from the Israeli occupation forces from the southern Syria regions and the cessation of Israeli strikes across the country. Read: How will new Syria manage its big problem with Israel?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20250425-syria-president-al-sharaa-open-to-normalising-ties-with-israel-under-the-right-conditions/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos