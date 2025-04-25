Us Spy Chief at PM Modi on the cashmere attack

























Rapid The summary is generated by AI, revises the editorial room. The American director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, assured the Prime Minister of the Prime Minister after a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, who killed 26. World leaders condemned violence, such as links with Pakistan emerges. India promises to track the officials. Washington DC: Friday, the national director of intelligence of American national services, Tulsi Gabbard, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, paying tribute to those who were killed in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam of Jammu-et-Cachemire this week. She said that America is united with India following “the horrible Islamist terrorist attack that killed the Hindus”. The head of the American spy extended the total support of Washington to New Delhi and told Prime Minister Modi that “we are with you and support you by tracking the officials of this odious attack”. We are in solidarity with India following the horrible Islamist terrorist attack, targeting and killing 26 Hindu in Pahalgam. My prayers and my deepest sympathies are with those who have lost a loved one, PM @NarendramodiAnd with all the people of India. We are with you and Dni Tulsi Gabbard (@Dnigabbard) April 25, 2025 “ Motivated religious terror and links with Pakistan '' ' Twenty-six people, including a foreigner, were killed by terrorists after their guest to prove their allegiance to Islam. The targeted murders, which were religiously motivated, were condemned worldwide. The Kashmiris protested throughout the territory of the Union condemning terrorism and blaming Pakistan for this, while the other Indians were also furious with the coward. An investigation revealed that links with the terrorists involved in the attack emerged from Pakistan and areas under its illegal occupation. Pakistan, The Resistance Front, a shadow outfit of the prohibited terrorist group, Lashkar-E-Taiba, had also claimed the responsibility of the attack. India, in a statement, said on Wednesday that a high -level meeting on security chaired by the Prime Minister noted “the cross -border links of the terrorist attack”. The press release also said that “this attack came following the successful elections on the Union territory and its constant progress towards economic growth and development”. “ Pakistan worried for military action '' After having implemented a series of diplomatic actions of punishment against Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra modified promised that India would track down the terrorists and those who support them “at the ends of the world” and punish them “beyond their imagination”. Worried about a possible military offensive, Pakistan has taken measures such as the closure of its airspace with Indian flights and is on high alert along the border regions. The reports also suggest that Pakistan has carried out 24 -hour air recognition missions which fear the action of India. Global condemnation In their telephone calls and their publications on social networks, several world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, the Vladimir Putin of Russia, Netanyahu of Israel, the Macron of France and Meloni of Italy have all declared that they support Prime Minister Modi in his efforts to punish those who are responsible for the attack. While President Trump said that he was supporting the efforts of PM Modi after Pahalgam's terrorist attack and added that “the United States would be strong with India”, Russian President Putin said: “We expect the organizers and the perpetrators of the terrorist attack to be confronted with a deserved punishment.” He added that “I would like to reiterate Russia's commitment to increase cooperation with Indian partners in the fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations”. There has also been a widespread conviction on the part of the Islamic world with the terrorist attack in cashmere, with the solidarity and support of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Iran and Jordan. In fact, Prime Minister Modi was in Saudi Arabia to meet Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman when Pak -based terrorists led the atmosphere in the cashmere pahalgam. Leaders of the United Kingdom, Australia, China, Japan, Sri Lanka and several other nations also expressed their shock against the incident and sent their condolences and support to the Indian people and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



