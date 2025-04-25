The admission by Pakistan to finance terrorists and not new, Imran Khan had already accepted terrorists of “40,000”





Pakistan has been a reproductive ground for terrorists is an open scenario. On many occasions, the main leaders of the country have somehow accepted this fact and accepted this fact and expressed their helplessness on the issue. The fact was cemented more when the Pakistani Minister of Defense, Khawaja Asif, accepted that his country had a history of support, support and financing of terrorist groups for decades.

In an interview with Sky News, Asif on the question of the role of Pakistans in the financing of the terrorists said: “We have been doing this dirty job for the United States for about three decades, and in the west, including Great Britain.”

The declaration occurred in the midst of increasing tensions between India and Pakistan following a terrorist attack in the Jammu-et-Cachemire Pahalgam district in which 27 tourists were slaughtered. Terrorists were linked to Pakistani organizations.

Admission by Imran Khan of Pakistan hosting “30,000 to 40,000” terrorists

It was not the first time that a senior leader as the country's Minister of Defense has accepted Pakistan to be reproductive ground for terrorists. In fact, in 2019, the Prime Minister of Pakistan at the time, Imran Khan, during an event in the United States, had admitted that around 30,000 to 40,000 “terrorists who had formed and fought in” part of Afghanistan or cashmere “were in his country.

While speaking to the American Institute of Peace, he had said: “Until our coming to power, governments did not have political will because when you talk about militant groups, we still have around 30,000 to 40,000 armed people who were formed and fought in part of Afghanistan or Cès du Cadavo.”

“There was a watershed in Pakistani politics. In 2014, the Pakistani Taliban killed 150 schoolchildren at the army public school. All the political parties signed the national action plan and we all decided after that, that we will not authorize any militant group to operate inside Pakistan,” he added.

Accusation of India

India has long been accused of Pakistan of feeding and helping terrorist organizations and of having used them as indicators to carry out terrorist activities in Jammu-et-Cachemire and in other parts of the country.

The responsibility for the Pahalgam attack was claimed by the resistance front (TRF), a proxy from Pakistan Lashkar-E-Taiba.

In response, a series of punitive diplomatic measures, such as the suspension of trade, the industrial water Treaty and the Saarc visas were taken by the Indian government against Pakistan.

