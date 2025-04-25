



With days to lose until the candidates are closed for candidates who seek to become the next chancellor of the University of Cambridge, the competition has so far been a significantly lower affair than the equivalent elections of the University of Oxfords last year.

Those who present themselves include an eminent anti-Brexit activist, an ex-boss-bp and a frank astronomy teacher, but, although more candidates can emerge before the deadline of May 2 to succeed David Sainsbury, the race has so far not the colorful distribution of characters who have attached to replace the long-standing chancellor of Oxford, Chris Patten.

This vigorous battle was finally won by William Hague, the former foreign minister and conservative party leader, who beat his heavy political colleagues Peter Mandelson, David Willetts and Dominic Grieve. At one point, there were 38 candidates in the fray, including the former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, whose attempt to stand in prison finally failed.

Some may wonder if it is important that which is chosen, given the role of cutting ribbons and distributing diplomas is hardly the most urgent problem for higher education at the moment.

But the emphasis on the position and the large-scale people who have filled it have been used in the past to wear a wider case for the higher education sector, she herself as someone whose interventions have helped universities to assert their cause.

The role is still important, insisted Nigel Thrift, former vice-chancellor of the University of Warwick. As far as I'm concerned, a chancellor needs the following qualities: they must be based on principles, they need to have a public presence (speeches are always important), and they must have a large contact network that they can (and will) take advantage of the university.

In Cambridge, the three publicly declared candidates are John Browne, CEO of BP from 1995 to 2006, Gina Miller, the businesswoman who organized various legal challenges to try to stop Brexit, and Wyn Evans, an astrophysicist from Cambridge whose group 21 campaigned against intimidation in the university world.

The University has preserved a rule that Oxford has abandoned who insists that those who arise must obtain 50 nominations of the old ones, which means that the field of candidates was always much smaller.

However, Cambridges, a first -step voting system compared to the two -step oxfords process, which saw five candidates progress in a second round, an external candidate could prevail with relatively few votes in a divided field; In 2011, actor Brian blessed, known for his roles in Flash Gordon and Blackadder, finished second only to 1,500 votes behind Sainsbury, a former Minister of Labor Sciences who donated more than 100 million to university.

The arrival of the online vote which opens on July 9 could also make the competition more unpredictable. In addition, the voters of the former can be less inclined to vote for Browne, a former boss of the oil company, since Cambridges wanted to depart from fossil fuels by 2030.

The lack of links with Cambridge can count against it, but just as the activism of Evans can be considered with suspicion by certain former and university, said Gill Evans, professor emeritus of medieval theology and intellectual history in Cambridge. Astrophysicists show up at university to combat academic precariousness, appoint a mediator to investigate serious abuses or mismanagement and stop the waste of money on very remunerated external consultations.

The chancellor is and must remain helpless. Wyn has a program, said Evans (no relationship).

For his part, Wyn Evans thinks that the Chancellor is a role of ambassador and ceremony occupied by Prince Philip for 35 years before Sainsbury knows a significant change, indicating the problems with which Cambridge is confronted is mainly internal.

A comparison with Microsoft or Apple a few decades ago during the periods when these companies had lost management are instructive. Like Microsoft and Apple, Cambridge benefits from a natural monopoly that gives substantial income, Evans at Times Higher Education said.

The powerful brand of universities allows it to generate significant income, which should be reinvested in its main mission: teaching, identification and retention of talent and research. What is urgent is a reform leader like a Satya Nadella or Steve Jobs to refocus the institution on what really matters: education, learning and research, he said.

It remains to be seen if the voters of the ancients are satisfied with the overhaul of the role of the Chancellors, some expecting that more candidates are declared shortly. Former Great British Bake Off and the QI welcome Sandi Toksvig, a former student of the Girton College who was actively involved in the Mappa Mundi women's history project in Cambridge in recent years, is considered by some as a probable candidate.

Mishal Husain and Emily Masitlis, both old BBC broadcasters, are highly respected alumni who could help enhance the profile of the university, whose American vice-chancer Deborah Prentice has largely moved from public debate on higher education issues since taking office in July 2023.

Cambridge could benefit from a high -level chancellor, said Diana Beech, director of the Finsbury Institute of City St Georges, University of London.

Although it is one of the most famous universities in the world, Cambridge has been significantly reserved on the public scene in recent years, said Beech, adding that if other universities have made great efforts to name leaders to connect with local, national and global communities, Cambridges absence of prominent institutional education that the risks are strong than ever.

Another royal candidate should not be excluded either, said Beech, a former Cambridge student, who said there was a golden opportunity for the future queen, who holds the title of the Duchess of Cambridge, to be selected, or to the current Camilla.

If the University wanted to equal Oxford to appoint a more politically committed chancellor, however, it could make much worse than contacting the former Minister of the Cabinet and former student of Cambridge, Michael Portillo, like someone with a rare mixture of us politics, a popular attraction and a thirst for international travel to put the university where it belongs to the world radar, to the additional beyach.

However, it is not the way to follow, insisted Wyn Evans. If Cambridge needs a high-level chancellor to notice, we could just as easily rename the university as a reality TV show: follow the Cantabrigians.

