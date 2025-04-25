Carney says Trump raised “51st state” during their appeal, but “the president says a lot”





Liberal leader Mark Carney confirmed that US President Donald Trump had mentioned the prospect that Canada becomes the 51st state during their March 28 appeal, while Trump showed respect for the country as sovereign nation.

“The president says a lot, but the essence of the discussion and where we moved the conversation, was exactly what I said,” Carney said during a campaign stop in Port Moody, British Columbia on Thursday.

Carney said that even if Trump had mentioned the 51st state, he chose, at the time, to describe where the two leaders ended their conversation, rather than giving a blow by detail.

The liberal leader said that Trump's agreement made a boost and a new economic agreement with anyone who wins Canada elections on April 28 shows that the president is now ready to deal with Canada on a nation's basis, despite his public fanfaron.

“The president has certain things in his mind that he comes back to all the time,” said Carney. “We had discussions as sovereign nations. We agreed as sovereign nations that these negotiations will start after the elections on Monday.”

Watch | Carney confirms that Trump mentioned "51st state" during the call:

In March, when Carneywas asked for the first time to describe the tone of the conversation with Trump, he said that it was “cordial” and “positive” and that “the president respected Canada's sovereignty today in his private and public comments”.

At the time, Carney did not mention that Trump again spoke of the 51st state, but according to two sources with a knowledge of the discussion that was maintained with Radio-Canada this week, the question of Canadian sovereignty was raised in the first part of the March 28 conversation.

The sources of Radio-Canada Saidtrump used the call to explain the benefits of Canada to join the United States

The sources said Carney had let Trump speak before expressing his disagreement. At the end of the moment, described as “not easy” by a source, Carney said: “We will accept to disagree on it”.

Look | March 28: Carney said that Trump " respected '' of Canadian sovereignty of the call:

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Prime Minister announced that Carney had replied by “we will accept to be disagreement”.

“No, the Prime Minister did not say that to President Trump, and he has always been clear that the possibility that Canada can be part of the United States is not on the table and will never be,” the spokesperson said in a French statement.

When he was asked on Thursday if Trump respected Canada's sovereignty during the call, Carney said: “He did it, he absolutely did it,” noting that Trump called him Prime Minister and not “governor”, the term that Trump used to describe former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

These developments occur a few days before the end of an electoral campaign in which the Canadian-American relationship has become the dominant question for many Canadians. For weeks, the liberal chief claims that he has the necessary experience and is best placed to resist Trump.

“I have already succeeded in crises,” he repeated many times on Wednesday, while he was in Victoria.

Before his call with the American president, Carney said he would only speak with Trump if the latter was respecting Canada.

“I am available for a call, but you know, we are going to talk about our conditions as a sovereign country,” he said on March 24, the second day of the electoral campaign.

A change of your audience

Trump's remarks published on Truth Social on the day of the call have certainly reported a change of tone in public, at least.

Immediately after the call, the American president described his meeting with Carney as “extremely productive”. And he described Carney as Prime Minister of Canada, rather than “governor” as he generally did with Justin Trudeau.

On Wednesday, Trump complimented Carney again, the appellant “very nice”. But he also mentioned the concept of Canada again as a 51st state.

Look | Trump revisits comments on "51st state":

“I must be honest, as a state, it works very well,” said Trump. “Eighty-five percent of what they are doing is that they buy home and they sell us,” he said.

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said last week that the post of president had not changed, and Trump “said the Canadians would benefit the 51st state of the United States of America.”

Other questions discussed

In addition to the question of the 51st state, the two leaders discussed other questions during the appeal, including trade relations between Canada and the United States

According to Radio-Canada sources, Carney proposed an examination of the economic and security agreement between the two countries after the federal elections that Trump accepted.

“It is important for Canada not to negotiate on a fragmentary basis, just in the automotive sector, for example,” said a familiar source with discussions. “We think we can gain more if we review everything at the same time. On the border, the Americans talk about fentanyl, but we also have problems with weapons.

“The tone of the call was generally positive,” added the source.

In recent weeks, the conservative chief Pierre Hairy has criticized Carney's positioning, saying that he had falsely claimed that he could control Trump. Thursday in Halifax, asked questions about this story, Hairyvre said that Carney was to explain what happened during the call.

“This is a question to which Mr. Carney must answer. I was not there. But what is clear is that we will defend our sovereignty. We will never be an American state.”

Look | Hairy on Carney-Trump Call:

The chief of the Qubcois block, Yves-Franois Blanchet, said on Wednesday that “we have no information to the effect that Mr. Carney was up to his claims as a great crisis director”.

The leader of the NPD, Jagmeet Singh, wondered if Carney could trust the truth about negotiations with Trump if he wins the election.

“With all this fear that comes back, people are concerned about what it means for their work. People are concerned about what it means for their family,” Singh told a campaign stop in Winnipeg.

“We are also worried about what negotiations will look like and we recently learned that Mark Carney was not completely directly with us.”

Carney agreed to speak again with Trump after the federal elections if his party wins.

