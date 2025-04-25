Politics
Andrea Jenkyns could be the reform of the first mayor, here is her most unforgettable moments
Ancient Tory minister Andrea Jenkyns should largely ensure the competition of the Greater Lincolnshire Mayoral, according to the pollsters.
Yougov experts believe She promoted Brew In a 15 -point lead on his rivals in the competition, pulling in front of 40% of the votes.
It puts the ex-Conservative MP comfortably in front of the Conservatives Rob Waltham, which is on 25%, and Work Jason Stockwood, which is on 15%.
Jenkyns who was made a lady Boris Johnsons The honors of resignation lost its conservative seat in the July 2024 elections at work.
But it is clear that it could be about to return to the dominant policy with Nigel Farage.
So why is it a name so known in political circles? Here is a look at some of its most viral moments.
When she made a complete turnover to join the United Kingdom Reformation
In September, she poster A video on X of the Reformation of the Conference of the British Party saying that it would not be lacking.
She said: I am a former conservative deputy, I do not defection. I am on a press pass and I can't wait to know what it is. Is this the real household in conservatism and why have we lost so many members with the reform party.
Two months later, in November, Jenkyns announced that she was officially joining Reform UK.
She told journalists that she had been tempted to join before the general elections, but I am a person faithful to a party and that I therefore held until she feels that the conservatives were tired.
When she had a clumsy confrontation with her own member of the team, I got news for you
Jenkyns accused the Bbc of selection A bias audience when she appeared in the Ian Hislops team in October of last year, causing a spit with her teammate.
It started when she said Boris Johnson was one of our best primary ministers triggering a wave of audience's hoots.
She replied: I see that you have selected the public from people who do not like Boris Or Conservative.
While the crowd laughed, Hislop retaliated: you can't just say, you've selected the public. You have no evidence for that! No evidence is just bullshit. It is not GB News!
When she denied the Conservatives had the responsibility of the far -right riots
Last August, BBC Newsnight Animator Katie Razzall underlined the anti-immigration policies of conservatives as a cause of far-right riots who broke less than a month after the conservatives left the government.
She said to Jenkyns: people are Direct a direct line From your governments, rhetoric to violence saw.
But the ex-MP replied: I think people have short memories.
Razzell stressed that Jenkyns herself said that illegal immigration represents an existential threat while the former secretary of the conservative house Suella Braverman spoke of an invasion of channel migrants and Jenkyns supported her with it.
The former minister insisted: Ive had no problem with legal migration.
When she suggested prohibiting sex education in primary school
Speaking in Parliament in March 2024, She said: As a mother of a primary school school, I don't want him or other children, heterosexual or gay, to discover full sex.
Nor do I want young children in primary school to learn to change sex.
She added that she had no problem with what people want to do when they are older, but we have to protect children's innocence and their childhood.
When she was accused of having tried to interfere with a commons investigation into Boris Johnson
Jenkyns, with nine other conservative deputies, was accused by an investigation by the municipalities of having tried to disrupt the Partygate probe Looking at if he misled the Parliament on violations wearing n ° 10.
The report of the Inter-Party Privileges Committee said that the former PM allies launched noisy attacks against his work.
When she promised to repress Harry Potter's studies
Speaking on the sidelines even at the conference of the Conservative Party in 2022, the Minister of Education said that education was not the only university reserve.
She said that a qualified modern economy needs technical skills as much as it needs graduates and said the current system has favored diplomas in Harry Potter studies.
Jenkyns was Quickly recalled on social media that there is no degree in Harry Potter studies in the United Kingdom.
When she returned the bird outside Downing Street
Jenkyns was filmed by giving the demonstrators outside the official Prime Ministers' official residence in 2022 when Boris Johnson, then PM, resigned.
According to those present, She also said: Those who laugh last make fun the strongest. Wait!
Jenkyns had just appointed it as a parliamentary statement of state in the Department of Education at the time, following a wave of ministerial resignations while dozens of conservative deputies put pressure on Johnson.
Jenkyns was then renamed under his functions under his successor Liz Truss.
Jenkyns said later that I got news for you that at the time, she just thought she was getting out of the demonstrators who had obtained what you wanted after Johnson left.
She added: What is funny is that I don't really swear, I don't really use my fingers!
