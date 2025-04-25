Trump plays shy on apparent commercial discussions with Xi Jinping in China





President Donald Trump refused to provide details on a trade -oriented telephone call he apparently had with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

In an interview published on Friday, Trump said Time that XI has largely discussed what a commercial compromise might look like. Trump refused to say that when the call happened, only they had spoken several times.

“His name is, and I don't think it's a sign of weakness on his behalf,” said Trump for a few moments after saying that he was not dropping out of the phone to initiate discussions with Beijing. Chinese government officials argued that there had been no commercial conversations between Beijing and Washington. “There is a number of which they will feel comfortable, yes, but you cannot let them win a dollars of us. You cannot let them earn $ 750 billion,” said Trump. “You see, this is really what is not durable when China wins a dollars billion, or a Billion, when we have almost $ 2 billion in debt, I call it a loss. Some people do not do so, but a lot of it is a loss. I say, when you have a commercial deficit of 2 billions of dollars, I consider that.” The president was asked about his claims when he left the White House on Friday morning to attend the funeral of Pope Francis in Rome, Italy. “I don't want to comment on this,” said Trump. “I spoke with him several times.” Trump later said that he would give more details on the call “at the appropriate time” but wanted to “see if we can conclude an agreement” first. Trump says that new reciprocal rate rates to announce in the next 2-3 weeks “We have a lot of things that happen, and I think in the end, we will end up with a lot of good deals, including pricing and trade agreements,” said Trump. “I think the price plan is going very well.” In early April, Trump imposed a 145% rate on China. However, he stopped “reciprocal” prices on all other American trade partners while commercial negotiations take place.

