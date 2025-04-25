Erdogan marks the 110th anniversary of the Canakkale land battles with appeal to honor the national heritage

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan commemorated the 110th anniversary of the Earths of Canakkale, stressing the lasting importance of what he called the spirit of Canakkale.

On Friday, he said that the courage, unity and determination displayed by the Turkish nation during the Gallipoli campaign continue to serve as a masterpiece for the country today.

Erdogan stressed that the responsibility is now responsible for the younger generations to maintain the message of independence and resilience anchored in the history of the nations.

He stressed that the sacrifices made in Canakkale must be memorized and honored by ensuring that these values ​​are preserved and transported in the future.

The century of Trkiye

Connecting the historical heritage to the future of nations, Erdogan underlined the century of Trkiye's vision as a modern reflection of the spirit that prevailed in Canakkale.

He said that the objective was to be worthy of the ancestors who challenged the chances and changed the course of history by beating some of the most powerful armies of their time.

Despite the current world challenges, Erdogan has reaffirmed the determination of Trkiyes to replace war, terrorism and violence with peace, harmony and human dignity. He described this as a continuation of the wider struggle of nations for justice and humanity.

Honor the founders of a nation

The president concluded his message by paying tribute to the heroes of Canakkale, in particular Gazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

He granted sincere greetings to all Turkish citizens and called for a renewed commitment to the forged values ​​during one of the most pivotal chapters.