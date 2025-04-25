Trump writes Vladimir, stop! After Russia has launched the deadliest strikes on Kyiv since last summer





Kyiv, Ukraine CNN –

US President Donald Trump said he was not happy after Russia launched his deadliest attack on kyiv in nine months, telling President Vladimir Putin to stop! While trying to push Ukraine to agree on a controversial ceasefire proposal.

Moscow sent 70 missiles and 145 drones to Ukraine, mainly targeting Kyiv, in an attack which, according to Volodymyr Zelensky, mainly aimed to put pressure on the United States.

I am not satisfied with the Russian strikes on Kyiv. Not necessary and a very bad timing. Vladimir, stop! 5,000 soldiers per week die. Allows you to make the peace agreement! Trump wrote on Truth Social Thursday.

Developing comments from the oval office later, Trump promised that things happen if Russian attacks continue.

At least 12 people died in strikes with 90 injured, according to Ukraine emergency services, and more victims could be trapped under rubble. Emergency services have said that the assault of Moscows has struck 13 locations in kyiv, including residential buildings and civil infrastructure.

It was the most expensive attack against the city since July 2024, when 33 people were killed in an air dam that targeted a hospital and residential districts.

Zelensky said on a trip to South Africa that bombing was above all aimed at putting pressure on the United States. He sought to repel Trumps' efforts for Corral kyiv to make concessions, telling journalists: the fact that Ukraine is ready to sit at a negotiation table after (a) the complete ceasefire with the terrorists is a great compromise.

And Zelensky, who addressed journalists shortly before Trumps Social Media Post, sought to highlight the imbalances in the positions of administrations towards kyiv and Moscow.

This is (a question of) our survival. We are very direct and transparent in this case, said the Ukrainian chief. I do not see a strong pressure against Russia and new plans of sanctions against the Russian aggression for the moment.

Speaking Thursday at the White House, Trump recognized a lot of hatred between Ukraine and Russia, but insisted: I think they both want to make peace, I believe it.

We very strongly think that they both want peace, but they have to go to the table waiting for a long time, they must bring them to the table, and I think peace would have told journalists in response to a question of CNN during a meeting with a lunch with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stre.

Zelensky said that Moscow's latest attack was one of the most complex and daring attacks from Russia. The Ministry of Defense of Russia said that it had made a massive strike with long -range weapons, land and long -range sea weapons, unmanned air vehicles on aviation, missile and space, mechanical engineering companies and armored industries in Ukraine, production of rocket fuel and cannon powder.

The strike objectives have been achieved. All targets have been affected, said Moscow.

A research and rescue operation is underway to find people taken under rubble, according to local and national Ukrainian authorities.

Preliminary information suggested that the Russians used a missile made in North Korea, said Zelensky on social networks, the Ukrainian special services checking details. If it is confirmed, it will be additional proof of the criminal nature of the alliance between Russia and Pyongyang, said the Ukrainian chief.

After the attacks on kyiv, Zelensky announced that he was cutting off his visit to South Africa, where he landed late Wednesday, to return to Ukraine.

It is extremely important that everyone in the world sees and understands what is really going on, he said, adding that Ukraine would immediately contact its international partners concerning its requests for strengthening air defenses.

French President Emmanuel Macron firmly condemned attacks, saying that Putin must stop lying.

He says I want peace and continue to bomb and kill in Ukraine, Macron told journalists during a visit to Madagascar.

The French chief said that it was important to repeat in the United States that there was an attacker: Russia and an attacked: Ukraine, saying that the anger of the Americas should be focused on a person: President Putin.

The air raid sirens exploded kyiv for six hours in the first hours of Thursday, while the Russian dam entered the city of fear. A CNN producer said they were waiting in a corridor with their child while missiles were raining on the city, a drone flying in a audible manner outside their window.

The sirens are an almost daily daily newspaper in kyiv, but the strikes The Thursdays served as a unwanted recall of anxiety which pulled through the capital in the first phases of the war. The images provided by the emergency services have shown buildings engulfed in flames on some of the sites struck in the attacks.

The first thing I felt was fear, Inya Dzen, resident of a affected neighborhood said on Wednesday, told CNN. You don't understand anything when you wake up at night with an explosion. You are alive, but your parents, your children, you do not know if they are alive, where it was.

We went in the corridor, he was safer there and started calling our loved ones (to discover) if they were alive or not, she said. And when we came (outside) and we saw everything, it was a horror.

The engineers, rescuers and recovery dogs were looking for people who were trapped under the rubble of a house destroyed by the strikes of the Sviatoshyn district on Wednesday, said the Minister of Ukraines of the Interior Ihor Klymenko.

Rescuers do everything they can to clean the rubble as quickly as possible, said Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Telegram. We currently clean the rubble manually, we do not use any equipment because there can still be people under the rubble.

Klymenko said eight regions of the country were targeted in what he called a massive combined Russian attack that also struck Zhytomyr, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Poltava, Khmelnytsky, Sumy and Zaporizhzhia.

Later Thursday evening, local administration officials told the Russian TASS state news agency that a religious complex in the Russian Belgorod region had completely burned after a Ukrainian drone attack, but there was no victim.

The Russian attacks followed a new public tablecloth between Trump and Zelensky, in particular on the future of Crimea, the Ukrainian peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014.

As part of its mission to conclude a peace agreement to put an end to the three -year war, the American administration proposed to recognize Russian Crimea control, said familiar officials with details.

Such a decision would overthrow a decade of American policy and could upset the consensus largely bound by the post-second world war that international borders should not be modified by force.

Zelensky has repeatedly said that Ukraine would not accept this, saying that this would go against the constitution of the countries. Trump said on Wednesday that Zelenskys' position was very harmful to peace negotiations with Russia.

His inflammatory statements like Zelenskyys which makes this war so difficult. He has nothing to boast! Trump posted on his social platform Truth.

A few hours after sitting with the Ukrainians and Europeans in London on Wednesday in order to advance American efforts, Trumps Special Envan for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, told CNN that he thought that this cycle of talks was frank, positive and productive.

But another senior American official said there was still a wide range of disagreements with Ukraine, including the issue of sequencing and if a ceasefire or an agreement on Trump administrations, a large frame, is first.

However, American officials do not have the possibility of a ceasefire, even if they put pressure for Russia and Ukraine to accept the frame they put on the table.

