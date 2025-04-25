The ex-Isro died, President Murmu, Prime Minister Modes Condole his death | Latest news from India





Former Isro K Kasturirangan chief, who was at the head of the space agency for almost a decade, died in Bengaluru on Friday, officials announced. The former head of Isro K Kasturirangan died on April 25. (PTI) He was 84 years old and left two sons, said family sources adding, he suffered from age -related ills in recent months. Read also: Meet against Narayanan, who should succeed Somanath as head of Isro “He left for the celestial home this morning at his residence in Bengaluru. His body will be kept at the Raman Research Institute (RRI) for paying tribute on April 27,” the officials said. President Droupadi Murmu condemned his death, (I am) saddened to learn that Dr. Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan is no longer. As head of the ISRO, he played a stellar role in the Evolution of Indias Space program. With his passion for knowledge, he also greatly contributed to various fields. “” Read also: Sunita Williams reveals the visit of India, isro collaboration plan: “ country of origin of my father '' “He helped write the national education policy, which already has a deep impact on the formatting of the next generation. My condolences to his family and admirers,” said Murmu in an article on X. Condolaing his death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared on X, I am deeply saddened by the death of Dr. K Kasturirangan, an imposing figure in Indias Scientific and Educational Journey. His visionary leadership and his self -interest to the nation will always remain memories. It served isro with great diligence, the India Direction Espace program for new heights, for which we have also received global recognition. His leadership also witnessed ambitious satellite launches and focused on innovation. Read also: here is what the Indian astronaut shubhanshu shukla will do in space next month He said India will always be grateful to Dr. Kasturirangan for his efforts when writing the National Education Policy (NEP) and ensuring that learning in India has become more holistic and forward. It was also an exceptional mentor for many young scientists and researchers. My thoughts concern his family, students, scientists and countless admirers. Om Shanti, he added. Taking to “X”, chief minister Siddaramaiah said that the death of the famous astrophysicist Kasturirangan, which had raised the flag of India in the field of space technology, is shocking. Dr. Kasturirangan, from Karnataka, had immense love and concern for our state, he said. “The longtime service of Dr. Kasturirangan as president of the ISRO proud of India and director of the Center Space Council has rendered internationally recognized India in the field of space science,” he added. Condolences to family members and admirers of Dr. Kasthuri Rangan. I share their sorrow. I pray for peace for the missing soul, “he added. Chairman of the Educational Policy Editorial Committee (NEP), Kasturirangan had also been Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University and President of Karnataka Knowledge Commission. He had also been a member of Rajya Sabha (200309) and member of the India planning committee at the time. Kasturirangan was also director of the National Institute for Bengaluru's Advanced Studies from April 2004 to 2009. The former ISRO chief was born on October 24, 1940 in Ernakulam at Kerala du CM Krishnaswamy Iyer and Visalakshi. Having origins in Tamil Nadu, his family had settled in Chalakudy in the District of Thrissur. His mother from the Palakkad Iyer family. The space scientist served for nine long years as president of the ISRO before speaking his office in August 2003. For his exemplary work, he received Padma Vibhushan in the year 2000.

