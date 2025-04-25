Jokowi diploma: Peradi united report 4 names, legal advisor does not mention the name





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – Former president Joko Widodo held a meeting with a legal team linked to the Jokowi controversial diploma at the Thousand Rasa restaurant, Jakarta, on April 22, 2025. The meeting attended Yakup Hasibuan and a number of legal advice. Previously, Jokowi said he would consider legal measures because he considered the accusations of false diplomas as well as slander.

After the meeting, Jokowi's lawyer said he had pocketed four names to report. However, at that time, the legal team Joko Widodo was reluctant to reveal who would be the people linked to the accusation of false diploma Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

Two days later, a group of defenders who were members of the United Peradi came to the criminal investigation to report 4 people It is Former Menpora Roy Suryo, expert in digital medical medicine RismoniPar, vice-president of the Ulama defenders and activists (TPUA) Rizal Fadillah and Doctor Tifauzia Tyassuma. The four were reported because they were accused of being a director about the fake diploma of Jokowi.

The report was sent by Andi Kurniawan as president of the youth Patriot Nusantara. The report is recorded with LP / B / 978 / IV / 2025 / SPKT / METRO JAKARTA POLICE / METRO JAYA POLICE.

“We will report to the accusations of false diplomas, alleged insults, incitement and making noise,” Peradi United Secretary General Adde Darmawan said in Bameskrim Polri Building, South Jakarta on Thursday, April 24, 2025.

The national police 'headquarters ordered the police report to be given to the metropolitan police of Jakarta because the place of the incident took place in the center of Jakarta and Jakarta of the South.

Ade Darmawan said Roy Suryo, Tifauzia Tyassuma and Rismon Sianipar would be reported for alleged violations of a number of articles. But he will first discuss a criminal investigation concerning the right article to report the three. On the other hand, the vice-president of Peradi United Lechumanan said that he had brought a number of evidence such as documents, videos and photos. “Very precise, we will consult the investigators,” said Lechumanan.

Previously known, Roy Suryo, Tifauzia or better known as Doctor Tifa and Rismon on April 17, 2025, as well as a certain number of members of the Ulama and activists' defenders (TPUA), Visit UGM in Yogyakarta, asking the campus to show the diploma of Jokowi if the former president was the elders of the campus. But UGM is not willing to show a diploma because it is the right of the holder. On this occasion, UGM said Jokowi graduated from the university.

On the same day, a group of masses made up of the team and activists of the Ulama Defenders came to Jokowi to request clarification concerning the authenticity of his diploma, from the school to the universities of the UGM. At that time, Jokowi has shown his diploma to journalists on condition that he was not photographed or taken.

In addition to being prosecuted by TPUA, Jokowi was also prosecuted with regard to his secondary school diploma before the Surakarta district court. The applicant is a solo lawyer, Muhammad Taufiq. The first trial of the trial took place this Thursday, April 24, 2025.

At the hearing, in addition to Jokowi, the defendant was the Solo Kpu, Solo 6 High School and UGM. Jokowi himself was not present at the inaugural hearing, because he was assigned to President Prabowo to attend the funeral of Pope Francis in the Vatican.

In his trial, Mr. Taufiq demanded that the panel of judges decided that the accused I was legally based on the law of not having a secondary school diploma, Madrasah Aliyah, vocational high school, Madrasah Aliyah Professional, or other schools of equivalent equipment and higher at university level.

Thanks to the process of trial, the defendant and the plaintiff accepted and decided to be mediation. The defendant and the plaintiff agreed to appoint an outside mediator of the district court of the solo city, Adi Slistiyono, professor of the Faculty of Law, Sebelas Maret University (UNS) solo.

