Remember when Boris Johnson said that the United Kingdom was “the first online” for a free trade agreement with the United States in 2017?

Tory deputy, Andrew Griffith, criticized the work for not agreeing on an American trade agreement during the six months since Donald Trump became president only to remember by a journalist that his party had years to obtain one.

The secretary of companies and shadow trade said that he hoped that Chancellor Rachel Reeves, who was in Washington this week, would return with a trade agreement tomorrow, adding “we could even have had a earlier”.

Griffith said that “damage is underway at the moment” due to the absence of a trade agreement and the prices that the United States has imposed on British imports, including cars, steel and aluminum and other goods.

But Sky News presenter Anna Jones quickly stressed: “The conservatives had years to conclude an agreement with the United States and did not manage it.”

The deputy for Arundel and South Downs, who occupied several senior roles in the party, notably as a chief sales advisor Boris Johnson in 2019, said: “We were in fact approached very closely”.

Jones said again: “Well, you didn't succeed, and she only had a few months.”

During the Brexit campaign, Leave activists said that the United Kingdom would easily be able to sign a new trade agreement with the United States.

However, Barack Obama warned that leaving the EU would put the United Kingdom at the back of the queue for such an agreement.

Just before Trump took office in 2017, Boris Johnson said with confidence that the United Kingdom was “the first online” for a free trade agreement with the United States after voting for Brexit. He described 2017 as an exciting year for our two countries, suggesting that an agreement could be concluded during this year, but of course, he never materialized.

Griffith then argued that the Tories had not been able to conclude an American trade agreement because the policy of former president Joe Biden was “no trade agreement” until he first invested in the United States.

However, the Tories had four years under the first presidency of Trump to conclude an agreement.

Griffith himself admitted: “The policy of this administration is to conclude trade agreements, as was the case with the first Trump administration.”

He continued to say: “I do not think you could blame anyone in the British government at the time when American policy was not trade agreements.”

Reeves clearly indicated that the United Kingdom will not rush into a trade agreement with the United States and that priority will be due to an agreement that serves “our national interest”. She also repeated that she will not make food norms to conclude an agreement.

Olivia Barber is a journalist on the left forward