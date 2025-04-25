New Pope who should make the first visit abroad Trkiye

The new Pope, when elected, will probably make Trkiye his first foreign destination if she is invited by the Turkish government, according to Massimiliano Palinuro, episcopal vicar of the Latin Catholic community in Istanbul.

In his first interview since the death of Pope Francis, granted to CNN Turk, Palinuro said that the late pontiff was to visit Trkiye on May 24 for the 1,700th anniversary of the Nicaea Council.

“Pope Francis wanted this visit until the last minute,” said Palinuro. “A Vatican delegation, including a cardinal and 14 assistants, was to prepare for this visit to coordination with the Turkish government.”

The deceased pontiff was to go to Iznik on May 21, 2025 to participate in celebrations marking 1,700 years since the Nicée's first council. This historical gathering, held in 325 AD, is one of the most important historical events in Christianity and has taken place in what is now the Turkish city of Iznik.

A man receives Lokma, a traditional Turkish sweet distributed in mourning time, from a street seller in Iznik, Bursa on April 21, 2025. (Photo IHA)

After the news of the Pope's death, Iznik merchants distributed traditional candies like a gesture of mourning. The city, which had made in -depth preparations for the papal visit, is now faced with uncertainty as to whether these arrangements will ultimately serve the Pope's successor instead.

Palinuro stressed that if the next pope receives an invitation from Trkiye after his election, “he will certainly come here, making Trkiye his first visit.”

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) speaks with Pope Francis, in a family photo after attending the G7 summit in Apoula, Italy, June 14, 2024. (AA Photo)

Erdogan's personal invitation

Vicar Papal noted that President Recep Tayyip Erdoan had extended a personal invitation to Pope Francis for the visit.

“Pope Francesco's visit was also going to perform thanks to the president,” said Palinuro. “Special preparations are underway by the government of Nicaea (Modern Znik). The archaeological site of the Nicaea Council is specially prepared for tourists and visitors. ”

Pope Francis Toussse during a weekly general audience at Paul-Vi Hall at the Vatican, February 5, 2025. (AFP photo)

Vatican, Trkiye shares views on Gaza

Palinuro also underlined the communication between Trkiye and the Vatican concerning the Gaza conflict, declaring that Pope Francis and Trkiye held similar positions on the issue.

“The president wanted to discuss Gaza with the Pope. As far as I remember, they met twice to establish a common strategy,” he said.

“The Pope condemned injustice, persecution and war in Gaza. A crime against humanity was committed against Muslims and Christians there. They destroyed mosques, bombed churches and children's hospitals. How can the world remain silent?

The Vicar Papal criticized Western journalists for not having objectively returned events to Gaza and mentioned that Pope Francis had direct communication with his congregation in Gaza until his last days.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) and Pope Francis (L) shake hands at the presidency in Ankara, Trkiye, November 28, 2014. (AA Photo)

Funeral arrangements

With regard to the funeral procedures of Pope Francis, who will rest on Saturday, Palinuro noted that the ceremony would be more modest than traditional papal funerals.

“The Pope did not like the protocol. He preferred simpler things in each case. Mourning will be shorter. There will be fewer procedures and formalities. He did not like splendor, so it will be more modest,” he explained.

Palinuro mentioned that the last pope to be buried in Rome was Pie IX and recalled that during the last 150 years, the popes have been buried in the Saint-Pierre basilica. He explained why Pope Francis chose a different place:

“The pope will be buried in an important basilica, Saint Mary Major, because he had special love and respect for the Virgin Mary, and this church is the oldest in the world dedicated to the Virgin Mary.”