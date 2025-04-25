Facts by Zaenal Mustofa, seeker of the Jokowi diploma who is now suspect in falsification of documents

RI 7th President Joko Widodo. Metrotvnews.com/ triawati

Jakarta: The legal drama which was originally intended to continue the validity of the 7th president of the diploma of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), has now turned to the attack on one of the main figures of his applicant. Zaenal Mustofa, a lawyer who is a member of the legal team of the UGM Tipu, was officially appointed suspect for a sustaining counterfeiting of academic documents.

The trial which questioned the Jokowi diploma had shocked the public and became a question of debate in various spaces, from social media to the courtroom. But now, public attention turns to the apparently credibility, after one of his figures has tripped on the alleged use of the identity of other students for legal conferences.

This news has created strong irony. When Zaenal Mustofa and his team tried to open the veil of Jokowi's education, instead, the academic history of Zaenal have now been questioned. Proof of counterfeiting such as NIM, transcription, until a diploma in his name is now analyzed by the investigators.

The act of counterfeiting of the letter was reported by H. Zaenal Mustofa by making a false letter as if a student of the Faculty of Law, the University of Muhammadiyah of Surakarta (UMS), said the police chief of Sukoharjo, AKBP Anggaito Hadi Prabowo, in his declaration, Thursday, April 24, 2025.

Here are seven important facts that reveal the twists and turns of this case:

1. Thus, a suspect in the event of falsification of academic documents

Zaenal Mustofa was appointed suspect in a case of pretended after being reported by Asri Purwanti, a lawyer for a lawyer, on October 16, 2023. The legal process was delayed because Zaenal was advanced as a candidate 2024. After the end of the elections, the investigation resumed and led to the determination of the status of the suspect.

Ironically, the status of this suspect appeared in the legal process he filed against former president Jokowi, with accusations of false diplomas. A legal story that turns: prosecution, now continued.

Read also: Noise on the fake diploma of Jokowi, Roy Suryo reported to the criminal investigation police

2. would allegedly use the NIM of others to study the law

Zaenal uses NIM and a transcription of value of a student named Anton Widjanarko of the UMS, during the registration of colleges at the University of Surakarta (UNSE). The NIM, C100010099, should be recorded on behalf of Anton, but was used by Zaenal to obtain a baccalaureate in law.

This case has become interesting because Zaenal was a figure which had strongly continued the legality of a secondary school diploma belonging to the former president of Jokow, when he was accused of not being legally academic.

3. Lldikti and confirmed UMS that Nim did not belong to Zaenal

The journalist checked Zaenal data in the Dikti database and the UMS Academic Administration Bureau. The result? Zaenal's name is not recorded as owner of the NIM C100010099. The official clarification of the UMS said that the NIM belonged to Anton Widjanarko.

This verification strengthens the allegation according to which Zaenal uses the academic identity of others to study and claim to be a legal title. A serious accusation, especially if it is associated with the role of Zaenal in the pursuit of former heads of state with similar problems.

4. Police confiscated transcriptions, moving letters and diploma photocopies

Sukoharjo regional police have obtained a certain number of evidence, including a letter of moving, a transcription and a photocopy of a legal diploma on behalf of Zaenal. This proof is strongly suspected of being the result of falsification or manipulation of identity.

Investigators examined witnesses and higher education experts. Based on evidence and information on April 18, 2025, Zaenal was officially appointed suspect. SPDP was sent to Kejari Sukoharjo.

5. Withdrawal of the UGM ticket team which continued the Jokowi diploma

After being appointed suspect, Zaenal Mustofa chose to withdraw from the UGM rotation lawyer team. He made this decision so as not to interfere with the degree process of the degree of former president Jokowi, who appeared before the solo district court.

Today, I have resigned from the UGM Tripi team, Zaenal said after attending the inaugural hearing of the pursuit of the Jokowi diploma at the Surakarta district court. He declared that he would focus on the resolution of his personal legal case and would subject legal action to his colleagues.

6. The Jokowi diploma trial session continues

The trial brought against the diploma of former president Joko Widodo continued. This case is recorded with number 99 / PDT.G / 2025 / PN SKT. Although Zaenal has resigned, the other lawyer team made sure to continue the legal process.

The UGM Triple team continued four games: Jokowi, Kpu Solo, Sman 6 Solo and UGM. They claim to find irregularities in the academic data of Jokowi, including the differences in the names of schools between diplomas and other documents.

7. Zaenal denied, said students before being reported

Zaenal Mustofa denied the accusations of counterfeiting of documents. He said he was a speechless student since 2008, while a report indicates that an alleged counterfeit had taken place in 2009.

Cook I became a student, who has just been reported. There is something synchronized, he said.

Although he refused, Zaenal appointed a legal advisor and presented the defense process to his legal team.

This case has become a portrait of irony on the scene of Indonesian law. At the time of the trial against former president Jokowi, continued to be expressed with the spirit of maintaining the academic truth, precisely one of the complainants must now prove the authenticity of his own academic path.