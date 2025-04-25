Trump to meet the editor -in -chief of the Dak signal Atlantic





Madeline Halpert

BBC News, New York

The editor -in -chief of the Atlantic was accidentally added to a high -level group cat in March

President Donald Trump will meet the editor -in -chief of the Atlantic magazine who was inadvertently added to a group of signal groups with administration officials discussing air strikes against the Houthi group in Yemen.

Trump said on social media on Thursday he would meet Jeffrey Goldberg, and two of Mr. Goldberg's colleagues, Ashley Parker and Michael Scherer, later in the day.

“I do this interview out of curiosity, and in competition with myself, just to see if it is possible for the Atlantic to be” truthful “,” wrote Trump.

Trump said journalists were “not exactly pro-Trump writers” and wondered if they were “able to write a just story on” Trump “?”

In the post, Trump said that the interview would be for a story entitled “the most consecutive president of this century”. Contacted by the BBC, the Atlantic had no comments.

The interview occurs a month after Mr. Goldberg published a story on the establishment of a secret group cat on the signal of the application of encrypted texts. In the text chain, the US Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, and other senior American officials have discussed the details of an attack to come against the Houthis.

The scandal rocked the White House. Then, in April, the New York Times and others reported that Hegseth had shared information on the same military action in a second private signal group cat, which included his wife, brother and personal lawyer.

Watch: Why did they invite me? – Goldberg says that Trump officials should accept the error

Trump continued to stand in front of his defense secretary and other people involved in the incident, telling journalists earlier this week: “Pete does a great job … Everyone is satisfied with him.”

Hegseth's wife Jennifer Rauchet is a former Fox News producer and has no official position in the Pentagon.

His brother, Phil, and the personal lawyer Tim Parlatore, both occupy posts at the Ministry of Defense. But it is not clear why one of the three would require advanced warnings on the sensitive levels of the United States.

The White House has played several times in scandals, saying that no information “classified” was shared with the editor -in -chief of the Atlantic during the first cat. This thread included information on the exact timetables of air strikes as well as the weapons used, before the attack took place.

