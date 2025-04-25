While Newsom questions Trump, the Wildfire Aid is at stake





In summary

Governor Gavin Newsom resets his relationship with President Donald Trump after the Los Angeles fires, but he has not yet obtained the help in the event of a disaster he wants. Now the new political pressures postpone the governor of California to confrontation with Trump.

Three months after the start of President Donald prevailed over the second mandate and the restoration of the Storm of Fire which devastated Los Angeles, Governor Gavin Newsom finds himself at a precarious moment.

Olivier’s branch that Newsom extended to Trump in January, when Los Angeles pulled several fires and the president threatened to retain aid in the event of a disaster, has not yet kept his early promise.

Formerly a leading voice in anti-Trump resistance, Newsom went to Los Angeles, then Washington, DC to meet the president and put pressure for federal aid. Trump rewarded his awareness with a statement of reference to the governor as a newscum and publicly promising that a Fire solution arrived.

But in the midst of current battles on government financing, the congress has to date has a request from newsoms ignored for $ 40 billion to rebuild Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, new political pressures go up. Increasingly furious against the dismantling of the federal government, democratic voters agitate their leaders to express themselves and even Newsom can no longer hold its language.

He made his most sharp criticisms of the agenda of the presidents since before the fires when he continued last week to stop the Trumps Balarying Prices program, calling the poster for stupidity. He seems to have triggered the conflictual side of the newsoms again, in a semi-boning announcement of another trial to stop the cuts to Americanorps and a comment that explodes the Trump administration for challenging the judicial orders that followed in the days that followed.

The issues are incredibly high, not only for the future of Los Angeles but also for his heritage as governor.

Maintain your connection with Trump

Visiting an airport hangar on Thursday in the County of Sacramento to show the new planes to fight against states, Newsom acknowledged that he faced the measure where he can push without damaging his relationship with the president, whose support will be essential to obtain a assistance package through the Congress Controlled by the Republican.

Newsom said he would defend the fundamental principles of states but try to avoid fighting that is only the signaling of virtue, which would invite a negative response from Trump.

If you want to make a point, you may want to reconsider. If you want to make a difference, stay large and firm. And it's a kind of approach, said Newsom.

The governor said he was continuing to work behind the scenes to maintain his link with Trump. His team gave the White House an opinion on the tariff trial, which, according to Newsom, was intended for a gesture of respect, and he plans another trip to Washington.

While he looks again in opposition, Newsom also leads to anger at the Trump administration while largely avoiding mentioning Trump himself.

But Newsom said the prices, which his office called DEFCON 2 because of their potential to upset the whole economy of California, represent the type of threat which reaches a level which obliges the governor to respond.

It is not personal. But it is very important that we assert ourselves. And people turn to us to direct, he said. It is important that we have a back of peoples.

This is not the first time that Newsom had to find a way to put aside the differences with his political enemy for a state in the troubles.

Two days after Newsom won the governor in 2018 with a campaign that made Trump his main flower, the deadliest forest fire in the history of California crossed the city of Paradise. Between the filing of dozens of prosecution against the federal government, Newsom also worked closely with Trump to guide California through the first days of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

But to work with the president has become more complex than ever, said Mark Ghilarducci, who was director of the Office of Emergency Services from 2012 to 2022. Although Trump has always had trouble understanding the complexities of disasters and providing an empathetic response, he became very extreme in his second term, said Ghilarducci.

President Donald Trump listens to Governor Gavin Newsom after his arrival on Air Force One at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles on January 24, 2025. Photo by Mark Schiefelbein, AP

During his first mandate, said Ghilarducci, the Trumps impulses were tempered by other high -ranking officials who were reasonable and experienced experts with authority that California could ultimately undertake what he needed.

When Trump rejected a request for a major disaster declaration in October 2020 for six forest fires that burned in California, Ghilarducci said that the Newsom administration argued that the decision mainly injured the counties that supported the president and that he was quickly reversed.

Now, it's really just strikes and burns and destroy, said Ghilarducci. It is surrounded by people who are much more catalysts and sycophants.

Ghilarducci said that the political environment is the most difficult that we see in his career of four decades in response to disasters. While Trump happily punishes his political enemies, his administration eliminates the departments and programs that would facilitate the recovery of Los Angeles, and the Congress can barely bring together enough votes to maintain the funded government.

This is something where you need a lot of wise, strategic and thoughtful trades to be able to navigate all twists and turns, he said.

Forest of forest fires in the hands of Congress

The Newsom administration hopes that the congress will approve a rescue set in the event of an additional disaster this summer. Its list of wishes of $ 40 billion includes money for the withdrawal of debris, the repair of public infrastructure, the reconstruction of housing, economic development subsidies and small businesses.

The Governors' Office could not provide a full list of disasters for which California has already received additional repair in the event of a disaster and how long it took to get the money. But a funding bill that provided money to recover from the camp fire was adopted in June 2019, about seven months after the fire.

The bipartite team of the Democratic senator Alex Padilla and the representative of the Ken Calvert in Corona, with an entire delegation of the congress behind them, leads the push on Capitol Hill. Early requests to package Los Angeles aid on unrelated policies such as water management and voter identification seem to decrease, especially since discussions concerning a financing bill have expanded to incorporate subsequent disasters in red and purple states, including Kentucky floods and forest fires in North Carolina.

Forest fires in California in southeast hurricanes, natural disasters are not distinguished between red states and blue states, and our support for other Americans should not either, Padilla said in a statement. I will continue to put pressure for additional funding in the event of a disaster in all possible opportunities. I will also do everything I can to maintain bipartite support to provide additional relief for our state.

An aerial view of the devastation of the palisades of the Mobile Palisades Bowl park on February 8, 2025. Photo of Ted Soqui, Sipa USA via Reuters

Until then, California has a few months of tax track, due to a generous major disaster declaration that the president of the time, Joe Biden, signed immediately after the Los Angeles fires in January. This order authorizes the Federal Emergency Management Agency to reimburse 100% of cleaning costs, risk mitigation and financial assistance for survivors for 180 days. After that, 75% of eligible emergency intervention costs are reimbursed.

But this account will eventually run out of money, forcing the congress to act to finance a longer term recovery for Los Angeles.

Newsom said on Thursday that he had been encouraged because he had heard nothing from the Trump administration recently, publicly or in private, strengthening the previous presidents of the presidents on the aid of the packaging. The White House did not answer questions about Trumps' position.

I feel optimistic because, in the mind that defines the best of this country, there is recognition in the same role, said Newsom. This idea that conditioned things or took advantage of, I don't think it's American.

