



Carrie Johnson and her husband, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, recently returned from their family vacation with their three young children, Wilfred, Romy and Frank. Despite their prolonged time to travel together, the five -year -old family seemed delighted to be back home in their property of 3.8 million Oxfordshire, Brightwell Manor. “Home Sweet Home”, Carrie legend a clip on her Instagram stories while her three -year -old daughter ran to the ducks nestled around the pond on their five acres. Dressed in adorable pink heart clothes and unicorn printing, Romy wore his brand curls, but they seemed even longer than usual. His locks fell into gentle and bouncing waves in her middle, with the beautiful red shade interspersed with lighter blond locks in sun a reminder of their three -week Texas break. Texas Holidays © Samir Hussein / Wireimage The couple has spent time in Texas recently Sharing an update of their “magic” holidays, which included boat trips, barbecues and time in nature, Carrie previously said to her disciples: “Texas for 3 weeks is magical. Even if Boris was there for work, we managed to spend so much time with the family together to explore, swim and have a lot of BBQ. “Such a good place with the friendliest people.” © Instagram Carrie Johnson shared photos of her children enjoying their family vacation Carrie's updates also included a video of Boris suffering from a “close call” with an EMU while he was driving the family car through an animal reserve. After Wilfred, Romy and Frank explored the statues of dinosaurs, they jumped into the car for the driving safari, with Romy enthusiastically encouraging his father to sink his window and feed the deer. When it was Wifred's turn, the UEM intruded inside the car in order to get more food, panicking the 60 -year -old politician. Oxfordshire Home © Instagram The Johnsons live in Brightwell Manor in the Oxfordshire Carrie and Boris live in a nine bedroom house that dates back 1605 in Brightwell-Cum-Sotwell. He has his own moats, and they won the permission of the South Oxfordshire district council to overthrow the existing extension and rebuild a trunk room, a pantry, a laundry room, a breakfast room and a plant room. Promote the history and character of the house, an old house written: “The heart of the house is supposed to go back to 1605 with the bedrooms which are currently the living room, the family room and the suite of bedrooms in oak constituting the oldest part of the property. © Instagram Carrie Johnson often shares overviews of her interiors on social networks “Towards the end of the 18th century, the symmetrical Georgian facade fracture was added. The annex and the kitchen were built in the 1950s, in accordance with the Georgian character of the house.”

