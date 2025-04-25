Indias Furious Respons at the terrorist massacre of 26 men in a popular travel destination is shaped by public rage during the deadliest civil attack in the cashmere in a quarter of a century.

The brutality of the assault in one of the tourist spots in Muslim cashmeses and its national resonance leaves Prime Minister Naretra Modi who needs to signal the force, but without triggering an uncontrolled climbing between nuclear armed and Pakistan, according to analysts.

The outpouring of anger has been widespread, said Brahma Chellaney, an Indian veteran commentator. The victims came from all over India, at least 15 different states. Modi tries to assume national anger, which was intense.

The attackers would have revealed their victims by reciting the Kalma, the Islamic Declaration of the Faith. Those who could not do it were slaughtered.

The cheeky assault in a quiet meadow in Pahalgam, where families picnic, broke the relative cashmeses and struck at the heart of its tourist renewal.

In 2019, the Hindu-Nationalist government of Modis revoked the semi-autonomous status of the cursonomics and divided the territory into two areas governed by the federal government. The government has also authorized non-locals to buy land.

A security repression that followed has reduced terrorist activity, and tourism increased: a record of 3.5 million people visited the cashmere valley in 2024. Moda framed the normalization of cashmee as a political triumph, although the local dissatisfaction that is simmered in the middle of militarization.

Chellaney said: This type of massacre is deeply embarrassing for any government, and doubly for the Modi government, which projects itself to be strong on national security.

The government must now weigh an answer that balances domestic fury with a strategic restraint. India and Pakistan fought three wars two on cashmere and have been closer to the edge several times. Stressing the danger, the Minister of Pakistans of Defense, Khawaja Asif, said on Friday that there was a risk of total war if India had opted for an energetic military response.

Chellaney said: Modi has made solid statements in the past. But he is a man who hesitates to do a kinetic action. He could hold back again, rather seeking to mitigate the anger of the public thanks to actions that stop at large -scale military reprisals.

Michael Kugelman, analyst based in Washington, said that although there is a lot of difficult anger and rhetoric, the real response of governments is probably prudent and deliberate. He said the government would like to make sure that such an action is well planned and effective.

The memory of the 2019 Pulwama attack, in which 40 members of the Indian paramilitary were killed in a suicide bombardment affirmed by Jaish-E-Mohammed, based in Pakistan, is looming. The episode led India to launch the Balakot air strikes at the bottom of Pakistan, its first foray of this type since the war in 1971. While they were welcomed at the national level as a daring decision, criticisms challenged the effectiveness of strikes.

The veteran analyst C Raja Mohan wrote in the Indian Express: there are many imponderables that Modi must manage, including the important capacities of the Pakistani army. But given the horrible nature of the attack and the indignation that convinced the nation, the PM may have no choice but to explore certain major risks.

India considers that an obscure group was called the resistance front, which claimed the responsibility of the attack, is a branching of the Islamist group based in Pakistan, Lashkar-E-Taiba, which was behind the deadly attacks of Mumbai 2008. Pakistan denies any involvement, but India insists that it has clear proofs of cross-border complicity and terrorists as Pakistani nationals.

Moda has promised to continue the attackers and their managers at the ends of the earth and to reduce to dust regardless of the small land of these terrorists.

Kugelman said: It is crucial to separate the rhetoric from intention in this emotionally loaded moment.

Chellaney agrees, noting that Modi can have a reputation for strength, but in real practice over 11 years, it has been opposed to the use of soldiers for any cross -border mission.

This reluctance, however, is now tested not only by a shaken domestic audience and the anger of social networks, but by unusually vocal public sorrow in the cashmere valley itself. There have been candlelights. Cashmere anger is really unprecedented, said Chellaney. The Kashmiris have flooded in the streets, waving signs saying: united in sorrow.

Kugelman, on the other hand, says that the symbolic movements of the India have weight. India has suspended the Water Treaty in 1960 a rare symbol of bilateral cooperation that had survived the previous wars. Pakistan suspended the 1972 SIMLA Agreement, the basis of border management and dispute resolution.

This may not be enough to appease the repulsion of the Indian public during the attack.

The World Landscape of Gaza in Ukraine has rendered the territorial arrangements previously sacro-sacropositive. This context can still embrace a more difficult line of Delhi, but for the moment, Modi walks a stiff rope between nationalist expectations and strategic prudence, said Mohan.