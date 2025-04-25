Trump and other heads of state among the dignitaries going to Rome for Pope Francis Funeral





Friday, the heads of state and royalty of the city of the Vatican (AP) begin to converge in Rome for the funeral of Pope Francis on the Place Saint-Pierre du Vatican, but the group of poor who will meet his coffin in a small basilica of Crosstown is more in line with the personality and the disdain of François for Pomp.

President Donald Trump and Argentinian president Javier Milei are among the leaders arriving on Friday, the last day of the Argentinian Pope will be in the state of the Saint-Pierre Basilica before his coffin was sealed in the evening in preparation for his funeral on Saturday.

The Vatican said that 130 delegations were confirmed, including 50 heads of state and 10 reigning sovereigns.

Pay tribute

Tens of thousands of mourning people waited for hours online to say goodbye to Francis, who died on Monday after undergoing a stroke at the age of 88. A higher than expected participation rate has prompted the Vatican to extend the opening hours of the basilica overnight.

On Friday, at noon, more than 150,000 people had deposited the open coffin of Francis placed in front of the main altar of the basilica to sometimes pay tribute to prayer, sometimes holding smart phones at altitude despite the instructions not to do it. The deceased pontiff has been fitted into red dresses, a pointed miter of a bishop and a rosary intertwined in his hands.

The Saint-Pierre basilica remained open most of the second night, ending for just a few hours. The mourning people began to arrive before dawn and cast in piazza when security reopened the flows.

Giovanni Guarino led Naples with his girlfriend to make his last farewell to the Francis, moved by his work to help young people and disadvantaged.

“I hope his successor follows in the footsteps of Francis,” said Guarino.

The three days of public viewing should end at 7 p.m. Friday, after which Francis Simple Wooden Coffin will be sealed in a private moment.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell will chair the closure and sealing of the coffin in his role as Camerlengo, or temporary administrator of the Vatican. A white fabric will be placed on the pope's face, and a bag containing pieces struck during its papacy will be placed in the coffin with a written account of a page of its papacy.

'We will meet again' again '

The Roman neighbors and the retirement agents Aurelia Ballarini and Francesca Codato came to pay tribute to Pope Francis on Friday with very different motivations. Ballarini, 72, reconciled with his sorrow, and Codato, 78, was looking for sorry.

For Ballarini, the death of the pope leaves a hole in his life. While only 16 years younger than Francis, she considered him as a grandfather figure. Every morning, she connected to Facebook for her daily greeting and replied “with a few words”.

“He gave everything, gave everything, until the end,” said Ballarini. “I spent the last two days crying. I was not well after his death, I can't even say the word. For me, he flew. One day, we will see each other again.

Codato said she feels enormous guilt towards Francis, making him abandon devotion to one of his predecessors, St. John Paul II. When Francis became the pope “he was a stranger to me”.

“I feel guilty, because through videos that I have seen these days, I understood that he was a man of enormous humanity, close to simple people,” she said. “So I came to ask for forgiveness, because I feel guilty for him, like a worm.”

The cardinals “are under discussion”

The conclave work to choose a new pope will not start before at least May 5, after nine days of public mourning.

The cardinals also arrived in Rome, with 149 meeting Friday morning to discuss the affairs of the church. They will only meet until next week, which means that a conclave date will probably not be fixed only after the funeral.

Cardinal Franois-Xavier Bustillo, who welcomed Pope Francis during his last papal trip, in Corsica, last year, remembered François as “a free man” who “humanized the church without desecrating it”.

He described the atmosphere within meetings as “good”, but said that they were not yet “at the time of decisions; We are under discussion ”.

Papal burial

In accordance with the embrace of Francis de la Marginalisée, the Vatican said that a group of poor and needy people will meet the Pope's coffin to pay tribute to him at the St. Mary Major Basilica for burial on Saturday. It has already become a point of pilgrimage.

The tomb is prepared behind a wooden barrier in the basilica which he chose to be near an icon of the Madonna which he venerated and often prayed before. The burial will take place in private, said the Vatican.

Friday, the photos published by the Vatican show the Tombstone flat marble against the sidewalk, with the simple engraving in Latin which he asked for during his last will: “Franciscus”

The cardinals will visit the St. Mary Major Basilica on Sunday. Upon entering through the Holy Porte, they will visit the Romani Salus Populi icon, which was dear to Francis, and will celebrate the evening prayers, said the Vatican.

Safety measures

Italy deploys more than 2,500 police officers and 1,500 soldiers to ensure security during the funeral, which should bring together some 200,000 people in mourning on Saint-Pierre square and up to 300,000 people along the 4 kilometer (2.5 miles) of the Vatican instead of burial of the Pope through Rome.

The main security operation includes the parking of an armed naval ship off the coast and putting the fittings of fighter aircraft on standby, the Italian media reported.

ROYALS and leaders

Trump, who travels with First Lady Melania Trump, is expected to arrive on Friday after the Francis coffin was sealed.

Among other experienced foreign dignitaries for papal funerals are:

The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the first lady Olena Zelenska

French president Emmanuel Macron

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer

Prince William

The King of Spain Felipe VI and Queen Letizia

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbn

Brazilian president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva

