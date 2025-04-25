



In summary

After Calmatters' reports, Republican representatives of California call the American Department of Education and the Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate the way in which Californias community colleges manage fraud with financial aid.

Nine American Republican representatives call the US Secretary for Education Linda McMahon and the US prosecutor Pam Bondi to investigate financial aid in the California community colleges. In a separate letter sent Wednesday, the member of the state-state of the State Blanca Rubio, a democrat of West Covina, asked the State to lead its own audit on the issue.

This rare moment of bipartite concern comes after Calmatters reported that false students in community colleges stole more than $ 10 million in federal financial aid and more than $ 3 million in state aid in the last 12 months.

In their letter of April 11 to Bondi and McMahon, who quotes calmly reports, the Republican representatives of Californias claim that the investigation into fraud in the California community colleges should be part of President Donald prevails over continuous efforts to slow down unnecessary federal expenses.

The California Community Chancellors' Office of California was not contacted by the United States Ministry of Education or the US prosecutor general about an investigation, one of the executive vice-chancellors of offices said in a calmateurs email on Thursday.

The Rubios of the assembly letter requests a state audit which would examine the scope of fraud and efforts to prevent it. States legislators will decide to continue this audit, which could take years.

California community colleges find it difficult to tackle false students and financial fraud for years. Last spring, Calmatters said that the crooks continued to escape detection and that community colleges said they had given more than $ 5 million in federal funds and more than $ 1.5 million in national and local aid. Earlier this month, Calmatters discovered that the problem was only getting worse.

Allowing this increase in fraud not to address is negligence on the community college system, because these bad players remove the opportunities of real students in affected courses such as accounting, nursing care, etc., wrote the Republican representatives of California in their letter.

While students, teachers and community colleges in California agree that it is a serious and growing problem, they wonder if an investigation or an audit will lead to a better solution.

Fraud is a legitimate concern, said Larry Galizio, president of the Community College League of California, which represents the interests of the districts of the States 73 Community College, but the letter to the Department of Education and the Attorney General is Fallouou and simply badly by saying that it has not disappeared.

California has allocated more than $ 150 million since 2022 to improve cybersecurity in its community colleges.

Bleamless the victim, then cutting resources to the very entities that try to fight against fraud is not a political approach that will be effective, said Galizio.

Ambelled by the number of false students in their classes, some of our teachers have the impression of having shouted in the void, said Stephanie Goldman, executive director of the Faculty Association of California Community Colleges. She said federal control is particularly ironic, given that the Trump administration had dismantled the US Ministry of Education and hampered its ability to investigate fraud.

The representative Young Kim who overthrew his District of Orange County in 2020 led the effort to write the letter of the Congress. His spokesperson Callie Strock refused to respond directly to criticism when Calmatters asked questions about them. She said Kim is still learning the problem and that California has a long history of dollars' abuses from taxpayers.

Absolute priority: get money from students in need

Since the inauguration of the asset in January, the federal government has regularly criticized the colleges and universities of California. The United States Ministry of Justice is investigating Stanford, UC Berkeley, UCLA and UC Irvine for having allegedly discriminating students in the name of diversity, equity and inclusion, even if a positive action has been illegal in California since 1996. The administration has also been continued after many UC campuses, as well as the state and dispersion of Santa Monica.

California retaliated by working with other states to bring numerous proceedings, such as the one who tries to prevent the Trump administration from canceling federal subsidies and another to prevent the dismantling of the United States Ministry of Education.

But in this case, the call to investigate the California higher education system for fraud stems from elected representatives of California, not Trump or his office. Kims spokesperson did not specify whether Trump administration officials would actually pursue an investigation.

For Ivan Hernandez, student in Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill, fraud is a low priority. Hernandez is the president of the Community College Students Association, and although he said that he suspects that some of the students of his online courses are false or at least use AI to submit duties more concerned about homelessness and food insecurity, which affect half of California around 2 million community colleges.

Financial aid is supposed to pay for tuition fees, but students of low -income community colleges pay little or no tuition fees in California, so the money goes directly to their pockets to compensate for the high cost of housing and food. Most students who frequent the California community colleges are low -income and work part -time or full -time.

Ferguson, with the state chancellor's office, said it was crucial to emphasize that many fraudulent students are arrested before being able to register. For the nanoscopic number of criminals who have exceeded the application phase and moved to the registration phase, an even smaller number was able to violate the financial aid phase, he said.

Fraud with financial aid in California Community Colleges System is extremely low compared to billions of dollars of federal aid and aid paid approximately 0.21% during the year 2023-24. This means that 99.8% of financial aid was disbursed to real students in our system.

