



President Donald Trump, in a vast interview with Time Magazine published on Friday, said that he had already “concluded 200 agreements” on prices and said that he had spoken with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

In the history of the coverage, in which Trump discussed his first 100 days in power, the president was asked about the White House sales advisor, Peter Navarros, “90 agreements in 90 days”.

“Ive concluded 200 offers,” said Trump. When he was asked to confirm this number, Trump said “100%”.

Trump, however, would not have developed the countries with which he solidified the drafts or the conditions. There are 195 countries in the world, and yet Trump claims to have concluded more commercial transactions than that. He met various foreign officials in the White House in recent weeks on prices and other economic issues, but had not yet announced any agreement.

“I would say, over the next three to four weeks, and we have finished, by the way,” Trump told Time. “We will have finished.”

On the question of China – which faces the highest rate of the administration – Trump said that President Xi had called him.

“His name is. And I don't think it's a sign of weakness in his name,” said Trump.

In recent days, the White House has softened its position on China, telling journalists that discussions with Beijing moved in the right direction. But Chinese officials, before the publication of Trump's temporal interview, challenged the characterization of the White House.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun called on the administration’s statements on Thursday, active discussions occurred as “false news”. On Friday, Jiakun said that “China and the United States did not consult or negotiated on the issue of prices” and “the United States should not confuse the public”.

Friday, when he left the White House, Trump was pressed several times by journalists to develop on the call with XI that he mentioned on time but bypassed. When he was asked specifically if he had spoken to him since the prices, Trump said, “I don't want to comment on this, but I spoke to him several times.”

Here are other key dishes of time maintenance.

Deportations and Kilmar Abrego Garcia

Time reported that the idea that Trump sends migrants to Salvador began in the summer of 2024, when President Salvadoran Nayib Bukele invited legislators to visit the sadly famous Cecot of the country. Matt Gaetz, then a member of the Florida Republican Congress, presented the idea to Stephen Miller, who then launched the idea to Trump, according to Time, and an agreement was quietly concluded in February.

Trump said to the time that he loved the idea, in part, because he thought it would be “a greater means of deterrence”.

Trump also told Time that he was originally “not satisfied” that his administration had “by mistake” expelled Kilmar Abrego Garcia under the law on extraterrestrial enemies, but “then discovered that he was a person who was a member of the MS-13”. Abrego Garcia's family and lawyer deny this complaint.

Trump said he had not asked Bukele to return Abrego Garcia despite the United States Supreme Court ordered the administration to “facilitate” his return.

When asked if Abrego Garcia deserved his day in court, Trump said on several occasions that it belonged to the Ministry of Justice, but finally said that it would not bother him if he received his regular procedure.

“It's not my determination,” said Trump. “This is something that, frankly, bringing him back and trying him again would not bother me, but I leave that to my lawyer.”

Russia-Ukraine War

President Trump again blamed Kyiv for having initiated the war in which they are with Russia, saying that Ukraine's desire to join NATO was to blame despite Russian President Vladimir Putin launching a large -scale invasion.

In the midst of Trump's recent comments and other senior officials that the United States could move away from negotiations if an agreement is not concluded soon, Trump has projected optimism.

“We had very good discussions and we get closer to an agreement,” he said Time.

The negotiated peace that Trump was looking for gave Putin some 20% of the Ukrainian territory.

“Crimea will stay with Russia,” Trump told the magazine.

Trump was asked about his repeated comments at the end of the war in Ukraine on day 1 of his presidency. Trump argued that he meant “figuratively”.

“Well, I said figuratively, and I said it as an exaggeration, because to make a point, and you know, it gets, of course, by the news [unintelligible]. Obviously, people know that when I said that, it was said joking, but it was also said that it would be over. “”

