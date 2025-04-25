Prabowo reasons to send Jokowi to Pope Francis funeral





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – Ahmad Muzani, secretary general of the Gerindra party, clarified the reasons for the decision of President Prabowo suffered to send the former president Joko Widodo or Jokowi to the funeral of Pope Francis to the Vatican. He explained that Pope Francis was Jokowi's guest during a state visit in early September 2024, as part of an apostolic trip. Muzani pointed out that at the time of the visit, Jokowi was still the president in office and had personally received the Pope. “SO, Pak Prabowo considered him a question of protocol of the head of this period. That's why Pak Jokowi was invited to assist and represent the Government, the People and the Nation of Indonesia to the Vatican, “Muzani told the Parliament complex on Friday, April 25, 2025. The president of the MPR noted that Jokowi was not sent to the Vatican alone, but accompanied by representatives of other countries. In addition to Jokowi, Prabowo also dispatched the Minister of Human Rights, Natalius Pigai; Vice-Minister of Finance, Thomas Djiwandono; And former Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Ignasius Jonan. Regarding the absence of Minister of Religious Affairs, Nasaruddin Umar, of the delegation, Muzani reiterated that Pope Francis was the honor of Jokowi during his Indonesian visit. In particular, the Pope met Nasaruddin Umar during this period. During the visit, Nasaruddin, in his capacity as imam of the Grande Mosque Istiqal, welcomed Pope Francis. They signed the document “joint declaration of Istiqlal 2024: strengthening of religious harmony for humanity”. However, Virdika Rizky Utama, Executive Director of Para Syndicate, previously argued that President Prabowo had committed a political false step by sending Jokowi to the funeral of the highest chief of the Catholic Church. He stressed that Jokowi was previously named the most corrupt figure of 2024 by the draft report on organized crime and corruption (OCRP). According to Virdika, Jokowi's history is engraved in international political memory. Although it is nominated only, Jokowi's reputation is associated with corruption. “Jokowi's sending amounts to sending a message from Bévue. Indonesia sends a figure suspected by the world public to a strictly keen location. This is not right, this is a political message,” he said when he was contacted on Thursday, April 24, 2025. Pope Francis died at the age of 88 on Monday April 21, 2025 in Casa Santa Marta. Before his death, he had been treated at the Polyclinic Hospital of Agostino Gemelli since Friday, February 14, 2025 for bronchitis which turned into double pneumonia. Hendrik Yaputra contributed to the drafting of this article. “” Choice of the publisher: Pope Francis funeral to open to the public tomorrow Click here To get the latest tempo news updates on Google News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.tempo.co/read/2000695/prabowos-reasons-for-sending-jokowi-to-pope-franciss-funeral The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos