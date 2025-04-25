Revanth Reddy to PM Modi on J&K Attack

Telangana Minister of Telangana, a Revanth Reddy, led a march to protest on Friday to protest against the terrorist attack of Pahalgam, which cost the life of 26 lives, and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give a suitable response to Pakistan, even if it means merging the cashmere occupied by Pakistan (Pok) with India.

Accompanied by all of India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), President Asuaddin Owaisi and other Congress leaders, in a demonstration of opposition unit, Mr. Reddy offered condolences to the victims of the attack and declared that the center should act decisively to prevent the recidivism of these incidents.

Former Minister of the Union Salman Khurshid, other ministers of Telangana and international delegates, who had arrived for a “Bharat summit” in the state, also participated in the march.

The chief minister recalled how former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee compared Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, to the goddess Durga, on Indian-Chinese war in 1967 and the creation of Bangladesh in 1971.

“It is the courageous Indira Gandhi who separated from Pakistan's Bangladesh … You (PM Modi) Remember 'Durga Mata'. Act, whether attacker Pakistan or any other measure,” he said.

“Today, measures must be taken against Pakistan. Now is not the time to compromise. An appropriate response must be given. Awis from the front, and we will stay with you. The 140 Indian crores are with you,” he added.

Make Pakistan in two parts, said Reddy. “Merge Pok with India. We will be with you. You are a devout of Durga Mata. Remember Indira Ji,” he added.

He also said that it was not time for politics and that everyone should be united during this period. He added that his government is ready to support the Prime Minister.

Twenty -six tourists – 25 Indians and a Nepalese citizen – were killed in the attack on Baisaran – nicknamed “Mini Switzerland” for his pre – Pahalgam in the Jammu -et -Cachemire district on Tuesday. It was the deadliest strike in the valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike. The resistance front, a ghost group of the Lashkar-E-Taiba terrorist group (Let) based in prohibited Pakistan, claimed responsibility.

After the attack, India has downgraded diplomatic links to Pakistan and announced a series of measures, including the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty in 1960 and the revocation of the Visa services for Pakistani nationals.

In retaliation, Pakistan has also announced a series of measures, including the closure of its airspace for Indian airlines. Islamabad also said that any movement to divert water intended for the pact will be considered an “act of war”.

Mr. Reddy's remarks occurred a few hours after the deputy for the Congress Rahul Gandhi, who visited the wounded in a Srinagar hospital, also urged the nation to be united “to fight this nasty action” and to defeat terrorism. He said that the terrorist attack had been carried out with the intention of “dividing society”.

The former president of the congress also said that the whole opposition had condemned the actions of the terrorists at the all-party meeting on Thursday and expressed its total support for the action that the government has.

“It was a terrible tragedy. I came here to have an idea of ​​what is happening and to help. All the inhabitants of Jammu-et-Cachemire condemned this terrible act and are fully favorable to the nation at that time. I met one of the people who were injured,” Gandhi told journalists.

Meanwhile, Mr. Owaisi, in an article on X, said: “We are all united against terrorism. With @revanth_anumula and thousands of Indian citizens, I participated in a march in candles against the loose terrorist attack by Pahalgam.”

We are all united against terrorism. With @Revanth_anumula & thousands of Indian citizens, I participated in a march in candles against the cowardly terrorist attack of Pahalgam. pic.twitter.com/wc4pejtwkb Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) April 25, 2025

He distributed black armbands in a mosque before Friday prayers, urging people to carry them as a protest against the terrorist attack of Pahalgam.

Hyderabad's deputy, who also wore a black armband, distributed them in a mosque in Shastripuram in Hyderabad, party sources said.

A group of Muslim men also protested the historic charminar against the terrorist attack after Friday prayers.

Begum Bazar traders closed their businesses and participated in a peaceful rally, while a demonstration also took place in Malkajgiri.



