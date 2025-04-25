Trump claims total victory while China signals pricing retirement; XI provides for economic rescue like Beijing rolls





President Donald Trump said that discussions with China were underway to reach a new Prices And said Chinese President Xi Jinping had recently called him. In an interview published by Time Magazine on Friday, April 25, said Trump, he called. And I don't think it's a sign of weakness in his name. Trump did not say when the call had happened or what was discussed, but he expressed his confidence that an agreement could be finalized soon. I will be finished making us agreements on prices in about three or four weeks, he added. When asked if the maintenance of prices up to 50% in a year would be considered a victory, Trump responded, total victory. Read too: Trump to run for a third term? Trump 2028 is put online on his official shop China reacts with economic plans in the middle of commercial pressures Meanwhile, in Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping chaired a key policy meeting on Friday to solve the country's economic problems and the lasting effects of the American trade war. According to a statement published by the state of the Xinhua media, the meeting discussed the positive trend of the economy but recognized that the impact of external shocks has increased. Politburo has called for greater preparation and resilience, highlighting the need to protect businesses and citizens from external pressures, including American prices. The press release indicates that China must oppose unilateral intimidation practices and put pressure for stronger multilateral cooperation. Read also: Trump who will be interviewed by the Atlantic, editor, added to Houthi Group Chat. How will it manage signalgate issues? To stabilize the interior economy,, THE Réunion proposed several support measures. These include stimulating unemployment insurance payments, increasing income for low or intermediate income groups, expanding the service industry and encouraging consumption expenses. The government is also committed to providing more financial assistance to difficulties in difficulty, strengthening trade integration and accelerating housing and urban renovation projects. The meeting came in the midst of the reports that China could cut or remove some of the steep prices, currently at 125%, put on American goods. According to sources cited by Bloomberg and Reuters, articles such as semiconductors, medical equipment and certain industrial chemicals such as ethane are taken into account for the exemption. Watch: The American-China trade war stimulates the global jet market

