



IPOH (April 25): Malaysia must strengthen its alliances, in particular within Anase and with other international partners, in order to improve internal capacities and to strengthen public confidence in the country to be autonomous, despite prices confronted at prices imposed by the United States, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. He stressed that the strength and resilience of Malaysia should be built on networks and growing relations between regional countries, Asia and emerging European markets. With the price announcement of American president Donald Trump, should we just complain, or should we be proactive and do something? The most important thing is to strengthen our inner capacity and trust people, [so] That we can stick to alone, so that we can grow with our strength, taking advantage of expanding networks within Anase, Asia, China, India, Australia, Japan, Korea and opening new markets in Europe. Anwar made these remarks when launching upgrade work at Sultan Azlan Shah Airport here on Friday, which was also assisted by Transport Minister Anthony Loke Fook, the Minister of Housing and the local government NGA Kor Ming, and the Silver Datuk Series Saarani Saarani Mohamad series. The Prime Minister said that these questions were also discussed during the consultations and negotiations with the leaders of the Anase, as well as during the recent state visit to Chinese President Xi Jinping in Malaysia. Anwar, who is also Minister of Finance, said that several international leaders, including President Mohamed Muizzu des Maldives, should soon be visited in Malaysia. As Malaysia is the president of the Anase for 2025, Anwar said that he had also discussed strategies to extend the markets and stimulate national tourism with key personalities such as the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Brazilian President Luiz Incio Lula Da Silva and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, via online meetings. One of the main discussions within the Anase is the way we can stimulate intra-asean tourism. We have to compete by improving our facilities, our infrastructure and the efficiency of our officials, he said. On April 2, Trump announced a series of reciprocal rates in several countries, including a 24% tariff on imports from Malaysia, which has been postponed for 90 days. Meanwhile, Anwar said that the government had allocated substantial funding for the transport sector, including for the construction and upgrading of motorways, rail liaison of the East Coast (ECRL) and airports, due to their strategic importance for national development and tourism. It is not only expenses, but strategic investments that stimulate growth and connectivity. With the involvement of private initiatives and companies like Malaysia Airports Holdings BHD (MAHB) (KL: Airport), the government's financial burden can be reduced. These improvements have been made possible thanks to funding internal, reducing financial pressure on the federal government, while allowing the operational flexibility of the MAHB, explained Anwar. On the upgrade work on Sultan Azlan Shah airport, Anwar said that it would considerably improve the capacity of the installation and support a wide range of sectors, including trade, industry and tourism. In the past, the enlargement and upgrading plans of this airport have been blocked due to low flight demand between Kuala Lumpur and IPOH. Many people preferred to travel by road. However, there are now wider plans to extend regional air connectivity, such as from Senai, Singapore, Kota Kinabalu and Kuching, which could emerge as distinct aviation centers in its own right, he added. The scope of upgrades from Sultan Azlan Shah airport includes extended terminal spaces, improved recording and arrival areas, improved immigration facilities; and improved safety infrastructure, such as video surveillance systems and scanning machines. Downloaded by Liza Shireen Koshy

