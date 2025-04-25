Trumps Trip to Pope Francis Funeral highlights years of clashes





Washington (AP) The day before his death, in his last public speech, Pope Francis expressed a message of Easter Sunday unit and a call for marginalized and migrants. We all proclaimed, are children of God!

In a radically different message on Sunday, President Donald Trump published an Easter post with happy Easter people, including radical lunatics, weak and ineffective judges and law enforcement officials, and former president Joe Biden, our worst and the most incompetent president.

Some of the fundamental differences between the American president and the deceased pope not only their divergent styles, but their positions on migration, the environment and poverty will concentrate with Trump in Rome to attend the funeral of Francis, which will be held on Saturday morning in the Place Saint Peters.

Trump, when he was preparing to leave Washington on Friday, said Francis loved the world, in fact, and he was just a good man.

I thought it was a fantastic guy, said Trump.

Ivanka Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump stand with Pope Francis at a meeting on Wednesday May 24, 2017, at the Vatican. (AP photo / Evan Vucci, file)

David Gibson, director of the Center on Religion and Culture at Fordham University in New York, said in this way: obviously, it was a difficult relationship.

The relationship was eroded

Things were very large between Trump and the Pope during Trumps' first term from 2017 to 2021. But, says Gibson, Trump II was even worse with the Vatican due to the most aggressive at all levels, against migrants, against international aid.

The Argentinian pontiff and the American president clashed very early on immigration. In 2016, Francis, referring to the then candidate Trump, called anyone who built a wall to prevent migrants and non -Christians. Trump described the comment as shame.

Despite the old billionaire reality stars over the years with Francis, who was known for a humble style, Trumps' support has gradually increased among American Catholics. He courted them during his last presidential campaign, and many influential bishops are among his supporters.

Trump, who identified himself as a non -denominational Christian, has long counted Christians, in particular evangelical Christians, among his main blocks of support. His policies on abortion, including his role in the appointment of three of the five judges of the United States Supreme Court who canceled national abortion rights, have deepened his support for Christians, including many conservative Catholics.

His policy is also closely aligned with many conservative American Catholic bishops, who were often in contradiction with a more progressive approach to Francis to direct the Church.

The republican president implored Catholics last year to vote for him. In October, when he approached Al Smith's Charity Dinner in New York, which collects millions of dollars for Catholic charities, Trump said: you have to go out and vote. And Catholics, you have to vote for me.

Many Catholics have done so. During the 2024 elections, Trump won the Catholic vote, according to the vote, a survey of more than 120,000 voters. In 2020, the Catholic vote was also divided between Joe Biden, but in 2024, 54% of Catholic voters supported Trump and 44% supported Kamala Harris.

For Trump, the support of Catholics has not won Francis

But while Trump may have won the Catholic vote, he never conquered Francis.

Vice-president JD Vance, a Catholic who briefly met Francis the day before his death, rejected the pontiff disagreements with the administration, telling journalists this week that the Pope was a much wider figure than American politics, a man who led a church with 1.4 billion members in the world.

I am aware that he had disagreements with some of the policies of our administration, said Vance. He also had a lot of agreements with some of the policies of our administration. I will not lower the heritage of man by speaking of politics.

Trump also met Francis at a largely cordial meeting in the Vatican in 2017. But their differences persisted.

In February of this year, Francis sent a letter to the American bishops who was similar to his comments on immigration almost a decade earlier. He denounced the administrations of Trump who launched himself into mass expulsion plans and noted that in the Bible, the child Jesus and his family were themselves refugees in Egypt, fleeing a threat to their lives.

Some leading bishops have applauded some of the new Trump administration initiatives on the choice of school and policies defining sex as determined at birth. Francis, while respecting the teachings of the Church on sexuality, took a more tolerant position towards LGBTQ +people.

Other eminent bishops, named by Francis, are more sympathetic with his priorities. They include the new Archbishop of Washington, Cardinal Robert Mcelroy.

Catholics are a diversified group and act accordingly

But the Catholic vote is not monolithic. John Fea, professor of history at the University of Messiah in Pennsylvania, said many conservative Catholics, even if they respect the Pope's office, do not like his progressive opinions on immigrants and his authorization for blessings for same -sex couples.

The opinions of many American Catholics conservative with Trumps Brand of Populism: strong borders, pro-life on abortion, concern of the critical theory of race in schools, etc., Fea, author of Believe Me: The Evangelical Road to Donald Trump, by E-mail.

On the other hand, he hypothesized that many progressive Catholics who share the problems of social justice of Pope Francis probably did not vote for Trump.

Pope Francis meets US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on the occasion of their private audience, at the Vatican, Wednesday May 24, 2017. (APTO / Alessandra Tarantino, Pool, File)

In addition to migration, Francis also differs from Trump on the environment, writing an encyclical call for climate action, unlike the presidents of the presidents to bring back fossil fuels. Francis also firmly opposed the death penalty, which Trump supports.

Stylistically, prevails over a great contrasting personality also with Francis more self-deprecating and welcoming the tone, immortalized by sound who I am to judge? Answer to a question about gay priests.

Trump and Francis have shared certain political objectives on issues such as abortion and religious freedom, and American-vatican relations involve more than two people, said Steven Millies, director of the Bernadin Center of the Catholic Theological Union of Chicago.

But the alignments were more diplomatic than at personal or political level, of course, said Millies, professor of public theology.

They were deeply different people than people formed by Jesuit spirituality and lived his life by deepening the faith he shared with the world, the other which mangle the quotes of the Scriptures, sells Bibles for a personal profit and uses the Christian faith as a brand identity in a market competition.

___

Smith, a religion writer for the Associated Press, reported to Pittsburgh. The author of the Associated Press Will Weissert contributed to this report.

