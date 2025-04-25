



The United States has not confirmed the details of the cease-fire proposal, and Trump this week seemed to deny the Crimean push.

No one asks Zelenskyy to recognize Crimea as a Russian territory, “wrote Trump on Trum Social on Wednesday.” But if he wants to be Crimea, why did they not fight eleven years ago when he was given to Russia without having been drawn?

Trumps' statements were criticized by the Ukraine Crimean Tatar Community, Aboriginal Peoples of Crimea, who in February 2014 clashed with a secret Russian army in Simferopol during major demonstrations, while Ukrainian troops were blocked by the Russian army on their Crimea bases.

The Mejlis of the Tatar people of Crimea declares that the only legitimate way to end the Russian-Ukraine war, establishes a guaranteed and just peace in the region, is the deocuration of Crimea and other occupied territories of Ukraine and the restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine in a statement on Thursday.

All the other options threaten the consequences in which the suffering of the people, including the Aboriginal Crimean Tatar people, due to violations of their fundamental rights, can achieve catastrophic proportions, the representative body of Crimea Tatar in exile.

In the interview, Trump also said that his campaign promise that he would end the Ukraine War in one day was “jokingly”.

“I said figuratively, and I said it as an exaggeration, because to make a point,” said Trump. “Obviously, people know that when I said that, it was said joking.”

Trump said on Thursday that he had his own deadline for concluding a cease-fire contract in Ukraine, although he did not specify what it is. We want it to be fast, he said. We have a deadline. After that, we will have a very different attitude.

