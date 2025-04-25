



Yesterday, Serbian Applications for the Application of Laws arrested two foreign nationals, Cui Guanghai, 43, from China, and John Miller, 63, from the United Kingdom, at the request of the United States. Today, the United States inaugurated its criminal complaint alleging that Cui and Miller had coordinated and directed a plot to harass, intimidate and threaten a resident of Los Angeles (the victim) who had been publicly critical of President Xi Jinping. According to court documents, from October 2023, Cui and Miller enlisted two people (individual 1 and individual 2) in the United States to make a conspiracy to prevent the victim from protesting against President XIS, the victim, the victim had previously made public statements in opposition to the police and actions of the PRC and President XI government. With the knowledge of Cui and Miller, the individual 1 and the individual 2 were affiliated and acting in the direction of the FBI. In the weeks preceding the APEC, Cui and Miller summit directed and coordinated an interstate program to monitor the victim, install a monitoring device on the victims 'car, to reduce tires on the victims' car and to buy and destroy a pair of artistic statutes created by the victim representing President XI and President XIS. A similar program took place in the spring of 2025, after the victim announced that he planned to make public an online video flow representing two new artistic statutes of President XI and his wife. As part of these plots, Cui and Miller paid two other people (individual 3 and individual 4), around $ 36,500 to convince the victim to refrain from the online display of the statues. With the knowledge of Cui and Miller, the individual 3 and the individual 4 were also affiliated and acting in the direction of the FBI. If he is found guilty, Cui and Miller face the following maximum penalties: five years for conspiracy and five years for interstate harassment. The FBI investigates the case. The United States thank the Ministry of Justice in Serbia, the Interior Ministry of Serbia and the Prosecutors of the Republic of Serbia for helping this case. The United States will seek the extradition of Cui and Miller and will be delighted to work in partnership with the Office of Prosecutors of the Republic of Serbias and the Ministry of Justice. Assistant US Attorneys David Ryan and Amanda B. Elbogen for the Central District of California, and Trial Attorneys Leslie Esbrook and Menno GOEDMAN OF THE National Security Divisions Counteriennelligence and Export Control Section Are Prosecuting the Case, With Valuable Assistance Provided by Assistant US Attorney Benjamin P. Eastern District of Wisconsin, and Trial Attorney Goran Krnaich of the Justice Department of International Affairs. A criminal complaint is only an allegation. All the defendants are presumed innocent until guilt is proven beyond all reasonable doubts in court.

