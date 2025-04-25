Trump says Crimea “will stay with Russia”

US President Donald Trump believes that the temporarily occupied Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea “will remain with Russia”.

He shared this opinion in an exclusive interview with Time MagazineThinking about his first 100 days after his return to the White House, according to Ukrinform.

“Crimea will stay with Russia,” said Trump.

In the same interview, Trump also accused Kyiv of having initiated the Russian-Ukraine war.

“I think what caused war is when they started talking about joining NATO,” he said.

Read also: Boris Johnson slams the “ peace plan '' of Trump for Ukraine

Among other points, Trump expressed his pride in having mobilized Europeans to contribute more to their security and to advance peace between Israel and certain Arab neighbors during his first mandate.

He expressed hopes for new progress on this front on a trip planned in the Middle East.

“Saudi Arabia will enter the Abraham agreements. This will happen,” predicted Trump.

He said that he felt more confident, more ambitious, less congested by railing than in his first mandate as commander-in-chief.

“The last time, I was fighting for survival. This time, I fight for the world,” he said.

President Trump recently criticized the declaration of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that Ukraine would never legally recognize the occupation of Crimea Russia, calling it “very harmful to peace negotiations”.