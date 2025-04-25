



The president of Washington (AP), Donald Trump, ordered the Ministry of Justice to investigate the Democratic Fund collection platform for the Democratic Parties, the last example of Trump using government tools to continue his political opponents.

Trump, in an executive decree signed on Thursday, ordered the prosecutor General Pam Bondi to investigate the allegations that the Republicans have raised that ActBlue authorizes illegal campaign donations.

The Democrats, who had planned that they would be targeted, condemned the move on Thursday and Actblue described it as a useful oppression of power by the White House.

Trump administrations and the targeting of Actblue GOPs are part of their cheeky attack on democracy in America. Today's escalation by the White House is clearly illegal and must be seen for what it is: Donald prevails over the last front of its campaign to eliminate the whole political, electoral and ideological opposition, Actblue said in a press release.

Actblue said he would continue all legal avenues to protect and defend himself.

Actblue will continue its mission and its uninterrupted and uninterrupted work, offering a safe and safe fund collection platform for the millions of basic donors that count on us.

Trump's ordinance orders Bondi, in consultation with the Treasury Department, to investigate the allegations according to which online fundraising platforms, and specifically Actblue, have been used by some to make straw or missed contributions or foreign contributions to candidates and political committees.

The results of the survey will be reported with 180 days, according to the order.

Since his entry into office, Trump has sought to use the government's powers to retaliate against his opponents, in particular by ordering security and punishing authorizations of law firms linked to prosecutors who investigated him or who have links with his opponents.

Actblue, which democratic campaigns have used for two decades, have helped to fuel a small dollar donations for candidates and causes. It was so successful that the Republicans finally created a counterpart, Winred that Trump did not target in order.

The president of the National Republican Committee, Michael Whatley, applauded the investigation, saying that in a statement, the scam of Democrats Dark Money lasted quite a long time.

The president of the campaign committee of the Democrat Congress, Suzan Delbene, the president of the National Democratic Committee Ken Martin, the chairman of the Sénatorial Democrat campaign Kirsten Gillibrand and the president of the Association of Democratic Governors, Laura Kelly, denounced the executive decree in a joint declaration.

Donald prevails over the Mémorandum Targeting Actblue is designed to compromise democratic participation and it is not surprising why, according to the press release. He knows that the Americans have already fed up with his chaotic agenda which stimulates the economy of a cliff, so he tries to block the legal basis of supporters giving only $ 5 or 10 to candidates who oppose him while allowing more corrupt billionaires who already control his administration.

