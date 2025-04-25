Tatar slap of Christdoulides provocative remarks on Erdogan, Cyprus problem

Friday, the chief of Turkish Cypriot Ersin Tatar castigated President Nikos Christodoulides for provocative declarations The latter had done about Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Cyprus problem.

I strongly regret and condemn the provocative declarations made by [Christodoulides] targeting [Erdogan] to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. Cypriot Cypriot Greek efforts to sow discord in the brotherhood between the TRNC and its homeland, the Republic of Türkiye, are futile And will never reach their goal, said Tatar.

He reacted to the remarks that CHRISTODOULIDES had made during a television interview with Ant1, during which he referred to the alleged statements of Erdogan concerning the current scarf crisis.

Erdogan had, according to information, expressed frustration in the face of Turkish Cypriot impudence on the current demonstrations against the decision of the coalitions in power of Thenths to legalize the port of Hijabs by children in public schools,,And teachers refuse to apply the law in question and added, If you do not go down hard on this lot, they do not know their limits.

Christdoulides had responded to these alleged statements, saying: Erdogans intervention concerns citizens of the Republic of CyprusAnd as a Cypriot Republic, we will not leave these unacceptable remarks and any attempt to tax on our Turkish Cypriot compatriots.

Specific messages have already gone to the European Union with regard to the declarations of Erdogans, he said, before adding that the words reported by Erdogans show, if you want, even earlier, that in 1974, they did not come to save Turkish Cypriots, because they had not spoken of a peace operation, they came to serve the interests of Turkey and no other.

He added that the situation shows, to our Turkish Cypriot compatriots, even those who have doubts about the reunification of Cyprus, that Their future is in a gathered homeland, a member state of the EU.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Cypriot Turkish chef Ersin Tatar attend a press conference at the presidential palace in Ankara in 2020

Tatar was exasperated by these remarks, saying Christdoulides tries to wave our internal affairsdamages the deep fraterrarical ties between the Turkish Cypriot people and the turkey of the fatherland, and draw a political advantage.

It is an act of unacceptable impudence for the Greek Cypriot chief to make declarations as if he had the right or authority to represent the Turkish Cypriot people and to have the audacity to speak of the future of our people, he said.

He added that Christudoulides is the current representative of the mentality which expelled the Turkish Cypriots from the State of Partnership by Force in 1963 and then provoked All kinds of violence, cruelty and even systematic genocide are trying our people for 11 years.

As such, he said, Christudoulides does not have the right to talk about our people.

Today, Turkish Cypriot people live in their own state thanks to the peace operation, which ended this dark period. July 20 [1974] The peace operation was a legitimate intervention led by Turkey in accordance with its rights based on international agreements. This brought peace not only to the Turkish Cypriot people, but also to the Greek Cypriot people, he said.

Christodoulids The real objective is clear: more aggravating unfair, illegal and inhuman isolation imposed on the Cypriot Turkish peopleTo practically block our throat peoples. This approach is not used as reconciliation, but hostility. Greek Cypriot leaders have systematically tried to prevent Turkish Cypriots from opening up to the world, freely reflecting their own will and establishing international contacts.

He then declared that, although the Greek leaders Cypriot today speak of modernity, he obstructing the fundamental human rights of our people for years.

He referred to the referendum in terms of Annan 2004, to which a majority of Turkish Cypriots voted yes and to which a large majority of Greek Cypriots voted no, claiming that the fact that Greek Cypriots were able to join the EU a week later revealed by political EUS.

Then, he addressed the question of the joint declaration signed by five states of Central Asia and the European Union, excluding the possibility that one of them recognizes the Northas an independent countrySaying that this is a new example of the immutable mentality on the Greek Cypriot side.

The fate of the Turkish Cypriot people is not a question to be left to the whims of the Greek Cypriot management. The Greek Cypriot chief does not have the right, nor the authority, to dictate to our people what to think, how to live and with whom to establish relationshe said.