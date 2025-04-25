Trump calls for his promise to end the Russian-Ukraine War on the first day “an exaggeration”





President Donald Trump said in a new interview which he joked when he had promised to end the Russian-Ukraine War in the first 24 hours of his second term.

Trump also said that Chinese President Xi Jinping called him about prices, and he approached the ordinance of the Supreme Court according to which his work of administration to facilitate the liberation of the Maryland Kilmar Garcia man from an El Salvador prison.

It was only a few of the areas to which the president approached in a vast interview with Time Magazine to mark his first 100 days in power, which was consumed by efforts to reshape the federal government, push the limits of presidential power and cause an economic sea change by radical prices. A transcription of the interview was published on Friday.

Put an end to the war in Ukraine

Trump told Time that he was talking about “figuratively” when he promised to end the Ukrainian-Russian war on the first day of his second term.

“Well, I said figuratively, and I said it as an exaggeration, because to make a point,” said Trump.

“Obviously, people know that when I said that, it was said joking, but it was also said that it would be over,” he added.

Trump repeatedly declared on the campaign track that he would end the war in his first 24 hours in power. But this promise never concluded, and he revealed that the negotiations were more difficult than expected.

“War has been raging for three years,” he told Time. “I just arrived here, and you say, what has taken so long?”

The president also said that he thought that Russian President Vladimir Putin “prefers to go and take everything” as regards the territory of Ukraine, although he said on Thursday that Russia had conceded that this could not do so.

In the interview with Time, which took place Tuesday, Trump said: “Crimea will remain with Russia. And Zelensky understands this, and everyone understands that it has been with them for a long time. It was with them long before Trump's arrival.”

Addressing journalists on Thursday, however, Trump ceased to say that Russia would keep control of Crimea, only saying that it would be very difficult for Ukraine to recover the peninsula. Russia took control of Crimea during the Obama administration, which Trump falsely said that President Barack Obama has given Russia.

Trump also told Time that he did not think that Ukraine could never join NATO and that his government's aspirations to join the Alliance caused Russia. “This is, I think, what caused war is when they started talking about joining NATO. If it was not high, there would have been a lot better that it did not start.”

Telephone call with XI

Trump said in the interview that the XI of China called him about prices, although he had no detail when their conversation took place. NBC News contacted the White House to comment.

“His name is,” said Trump, “and I don't think it's a sign of weakness on his behalf.”

Asked about what Xi said to him, Trump said, “We all want to make offers. But I am this giant store. It is a giant and beautiful store, and everyone wants to shop there. And on behalf of the American people, I have the store and I put prices, and I say, if you want to shop here, that's what you have to pay.”

The Chinese embassy in Washington, DC, refused on Friday to comment on any call between XI and Trump.

As part of his new price policy, Trump imposed 145% rights to Chinese imports. Trump said earlier this week that the United States spoke “actively” to China of the Trade War, but Beijing denied Thursday that there had been talks. China and the United States have not been committed to any consultation or negotiations concerning prices, not to mention an agreement, “said a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Trade agreements?

Trump said in the interview in time that he had “concluded 200 agreements” with regard to prices, but nothing proves that an agreement has been presented so far. Its objective was to negotiate trade agreements with 75 countries in less than 90 days.

Invited to clarify his comment that he had concluded 200 agreements, Trump said 100%. The president was then invited to share with whom these transactions were concluded and gave a long response on his pricing plans without naming any country.

Trump said transactions would be announced “over the next three to four weeks, and have been completed.

“I’ll be finished,” added the president when he was asked again to clarify what he meant. “Now, some countries can come back and ask for an adjustment, and I would consider this. Being a department store, a giant department store, the biggest store in history. Everyone wants to come and take from us. They will enter and they will pay a price to take our treasures, to take our work, to do all these things.

Abrego Garcia Case

Trump suggested in the interview that he had not been involved in the case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the man of Maryland whom his administration was mistakenly deported to El Salvador, despite the ordinance of the Supreme Court that the administration must help “facilitate” his return to the United States

“I leave this to my lawyers,” said Trump when he was asked if he helped the release of Abrego Garcia. “I do not give them any instruction. They believe that the order said something very different from what you say. But I leave that to my lawyers. If they want and it would be the general prosecutor of the United States and the people who represent the country. I do not make this decision.”

Trump said he had not asked the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, to make Abrego Garcia in the United States “I was asked to ask him for my lawyers. No one asked me to ask him this question, except you,” said Trump on time.

The White House said that Greo Garcia would come back “would never return” to the United States, and officials argued that he was a member of the MS-13 gang, that his lawyers and his family denied.

When he was asked if he raped his oath by not obeying an ordinance of the Supreme Court, Trump said: “I do not deviate the Supreme Court. I never defy the Supreme Court. I would not do that. I am a great believer in the Supreme Court and I have a lot of respect for the judges.”

Third term as president

In the interview, Trump again discussed the idea of ​​serving a third term as president, which he cannot do under the Constitution.

Trump said he had “not even examined the possibility” when he was questioned about his past comments that he could ask for another term. But when he asked him questions about the methods he has already been mentioned that could make him possible, he said, I prefer not to discuss it now, but as you know, there are shortcomings that have been discussed that are well known. But I don't believe in gaps. I do not believe in the use of loopholes.

The Trump organization, on the other hand, began to sell red hats embroidered with “Trump 2028” in white block letters.

