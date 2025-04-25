Why does Prabowo show Jokowi as a messenger to the Vatican, not the Minister of Religion? This is the reason

Republika.co.id, the president of Jakarta-Indonesian MPR, Ahmad Muzani, revealed the reasons for the appointment of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) as President's special envoy RI Prabowo suffered to attend the funeral of Pope Francis in the Vatican. According to Muzani, Prabowo appointed Jokowi because the former mayor of Solo had met the Pope in Indonesia in September 2024.

“Pak Jokowi was the president at the time who met in person when Pope Francis visited Jakarta so that Pak Prabowo believes that his level was the level of the head of the state at the time,” Ahmad Muzani told the Parliament complex, Senayan, Jakarta on Friday.

On this basis, he said that President Prabowo suffered Jokowi to be one of the four people appointed delegates, in particular to attend the funeral of Pope Francis in the Vatican, Rome, Saturday 26/4).

The other three delegates, namely the minister of Law Natalius Pigai, the vice minister of finance Thomas Djiwandono, and the former Minister of Transport Ignasius Jonan.

“This is why what was requested is Mr. Jokowi to assist and represent the government and the people, as well as the Indonesian people of the Vatican, but accompanied by several other friends,” he said.

When asked why President Prabowo prefers to appoint Jokowi against the Minister of Religion Nasaruddin Umar as a delegation, in particular to the Vatican? He only reiterated that Pope Francis was once a guest of honor when Jokowi was president of the Republic of Indonesia.

“At that time, Pope Francis was the guest of his president of President Jokowi,” he said.

Source: Between



