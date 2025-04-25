President Donald Trump has just shown shocking to Nvidia. Can the Kip King of Artificial Intelligence (AI) recover and recover its high previous ones?





Things have passed less and less this year for the Kip King Nvidia (NVDA 4.11%) of artificial intelligence (AI). It all started with the emergence of Deepseek, a Chinese start-up that used Nvidia chips that are less advanced to build a chatbot that could compete with the Openai Chatppt, supposedly to a cost fraction. This has made sure that some investors wonder what IA infrastructure expenses could ultimately look like a time when industry assessments were high.

Then, Nvidia had to face the threat of prices since the company supplies in much of its Taiwan tokens. Although Trump has excluded the semiconductors from his prices, the administration has just brought another blow to the Nvidia stock.

The latest NVIDIA road roadblock

On April 15 after the closing of the market, Nvidia revealed in a file that the American government had informed the company it would need to obtain a license to export its h20 fleas to China, notably Hong Kong and Macao. The government told Nvidia that the purpose of this restriction was to prevent China from obtaining parts it could use to build a supercaluler. Consequently, Nvidia said that she planned to take a charge of $ 5.5 billion in her first quarter of the 2026 fiscal year due to the inventory of H20 chips, purchasing commitments and associated reserves.

Nvidia is dealing with increased export restrictions to China since Biden administration. In fact, the company has created the H20 chip, which forms the models less quickly than some of the company's most advanced chips, in order to comply with previous restrictions. Trump's last order is probably linked to tense relations between the United States and China, but since these actions have now been built through several administrations, it is also possible that this export restriction can survive the current trade war. The NVIDIA stock is down approximately 24% over a year.

During Wedbush analyst Dan Ives during an appearance on CNBC, described the new restrictions on “blockade” by the American government and the “first blow through the arc”. He said the short -term effect is that Wall Street analysts are likely to model China's zero revenues for Nvidia this year and lower profits. During the year 2025, Nvidia generated around $ 17.1 billion in China income, or about 13% of its first line.

Can Nvidia recover?

Export restrictions and continuous uncertainty resulting from the trade war will have short -term negative impacts on the company from the point of view of margins and profits. That said, a large part of the sale this year already reflects this headwind. However, analysts remain largely optimistic as Nvidia as the best chip mechaker intellignments AI in an AI industry which is still in the first rounds of its growth.

Of course, the total addressable market can be smaller right now, but other chip players like AMD are faced with similar challenges. Meanwhile, Blackwell Chip from Nvidia generated $ 11.0 billion in income in the last quarter ” [the] The history of the company. “”

CEO Jensen Huang is already talking about the next company's next chip, the Vera Rubin, which will be faster than Blackwell and could be ready by 2026. After that, Nvidia has plans for even better offers in 2028.

The action is now negotiated at 23 times the estimates of the profits in the long term, near its lowest level in two years. This could be an approximate sledge for industry this year, but if you can have a long -term view, it's time to start accumulating actions. NVIDIA can possibly recover its previous summit of $ 153 per share, which implies a significant increase in current levels.

Bram Berkowitz has no position in the actions mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions and recommends micro advanced devices and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a policy of disclosure.

