PTI requests the release of Imrans because it marks the day of the foundation





The image published by Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI) shows the former Prime Minister Imran Khan during his virtual appearance in a Supreme Court case on May 16, 2024.

Islamabad: The day of its 29th day of the Foundation, Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI) called on Friday to the release of the leadership of the party and the workers, including the founding president Imran Khan, promising to continue to fight for the supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of law. A resolution for this purpose was adopted unanimously during a function, held at home Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to mark the occasion. Party leaders, including chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur, were present on this occasion. The resolution condemned the recent Indian actions and allegations in the strongest terms and reiterated the determination that in the past, the whole nation was fully determined to defend the country with their armed forces. Just as our Imran Khan chief said as Prime Minister that we will not only think of giving an appropriate response in the event of an external assault against Pakistan, but will give an adapted response and the whole Pakistani nation will have only one response to his enemy, he added.

The resolution strongly condemned the illegal imprisonment of Imran Khan and strongly demanded the release of all political prisoners, including the vice-president of the PTI, Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

The resolution said: the nation responded to the call of its Imran Khan chief and won the PTI with a huge majority in the elections of February 8, 2024. Unfortunately, the party's mandate was stolen. It is a flight on the rights of the people and an attack on the Constitution. We strongly demand the return of our legitimate mandate. We strongly condemn oppression and fascism underway in the country and also strongly demand the restoration of personal, political and journalistic freedoms and fundamental human rights suspended in the country. The judiciary was considerably weakened by the 26th constitutional amendment. We also strongly demand the restoration of the constitution in its original form and the restoration of the dignity of the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, speaking on this occasion, the head of the opposition to the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan, said: The 29th day of the PTI Foundation is dedicated to martyrs of May 9 and November 26 and to political prisoners imprisoned for the struggle for true freedom and democracy in the country. Ayub said that the PTI struggle was intended for the supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of law. We will continue this struggle until the supremacy of the Constitution and that the rule of law is really established in the country, he pointed out. Regarding the situation of Pak-Indre, he said that the Modi government had suspended the industrial water Treaty and waged a war of words. We, the Pakistani nation, are beating like a lead wall. At present, it is necessary to unite the nation. Imran Khan can unite the nation and get the country out of the current situation, but it has been attached, he said. The former president of the National Assembly and founding member of PTI Asad Qaiser said that the party was the name of a long struggle, adding: we want a judicial system in which the whole nation can trust.

Earlier, the leaders and members of the PTI Parliament walked from the Parliament's house at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa house as part of the Partys Foundation day.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/1305350-pti-demands-imran-s-release-as-it-marks-foundation-day

