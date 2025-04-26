Politics
I concluded 200 tariff agreements and spoke to President XI
President Trump said that he had already concluded 200 agreements on prices with foreign leaders and spoke to Chinese President Xi Jinping in the midst of a bitter trade war with Beijing.
In a sprawling interview with Time Magazine, Trump said that trade negotiations with foreign powers could be completed in three to four weeks. The White House claims that dozens of commercial transactions are almost finished but have not yet published the details of any agreement so far.
In the end, I concluded all the offers, said Trump in the Interview to mark your first 100 days in power. I concluded 200 offers.
Explaining his approach to flagship tariff policy which has sparked weeks of unrest in the world markets, the president compared the United States at the world's department store. I am this giant store. It is a giant and beautiful store, and everyone wants to shop there, he said.
And on behalf of the American people, I have the store, and I put prices, and I say that if you want to buy here, that's what you have to pay.
Trump said President Xi called him despite China denying any contact between the two governments about the trade war between the two economic superpowers.
The president did not say when he and XI spoke or what the two leaders discussed. Trump said he wouldn't call his Chinese counterpart. He called. And I don't think it's a sign of weakness on his behalf, said Trump.
There is a number to which they will feel comfortable, he added, referring to China. But you cannot let them bring us a dollars billion.
Trump has placed 145% punitive prices on imports from China, while Beijing retaliated with 125% samples from American products. The White House suspended the prices on other countries for 90 days earlier this month when foreign leaders performed to negotiate with the Trump administration but did not spare China. By producing to fight until the end, Beijing has restricted exports of rare earth minerals which are vital for the manufacture of high -tech batteries and devices.
Trump stops prices on frightened nations for 90 days but strikes China stronger
The White House has softened its posture to China in recent days, saying that commercial talks with Beijing have moved in the right direction. China quickly rejected the complaint as false news.
China and the United States have not consulted or negotiated on the issue of prices, said the Chinese Foreign Ministry because it urged Washington to stop deceiving the public.
However, Trump has expressed his confidence that dozens of agreements could be completed in a few days. I would say, in the next three to four weeks and was over, he said.
The president repeated his assertion that his effort on the prices had already seen thousands of dollars in investment returns to the United States. Everyone wants to enter and remove us, they will pay a price to take our treasure, for having taken our job.
We have 7 billions of dollars of new factories, factories and investment in the United States. If you look back on past presidents, no one was close to that. And it's in three months.
When he was asked if he would consider this to be a victory for its trade policy if the United States still had prices of up to 50% on foreign imports in a year, Trump said: total victory.
