



While the United States is gradually retreating from its global security commitments and threats from Russia continue to go up, Europe is increasingly turning to Trkiye as a key defense partner, according to The Economist. In a report Thursday, the magazine based in the United Kingdom pointed out on Ankaras Rising Strategic Value, highlighting President Recep Tayyip Erdogans with the growing role in regional security. The article included the striking line: “Fear, Europeans. Recep Tayyip Erdogan has a back “, reflecting the way Trkiye is now considered a stabilization force in the middle of changing geopolitical dynamics. Trkiyes The growing defense capacity attracts attention The report pointed out that the advances of Trkiyes in the defense industry, drones and armored vehicles to warships and ammunition, despite economic difficulties. He also pointed out that the industrial infrastructure of Trkiye could help meet the growing requests for European ammunition. Combined with its longtime NATO experience, it makes Trkiye an important partner, wrote the magazine. The declaration of President Erdogans on April 11, “it has again become clear that European security cannot be imagined without Trkiye”, would have attracted attention through Europe, the public debate intensifying the role of Trkiyes in future defense executives. It is becoming more and more impossible for Europe to continue as a global actor without Trkiye taking its legitimate place, “also said Erdogan on March 3. French President Emmanuel Macron (R) shares a laugh with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) before a round table as part of the European Political Community Summit in Budapest, Hungary, November 7, 2024. (Photo AFP) Europe needs the help of Trkiye in Ukraine According to the economist, the European defense posture is evolving in an uncertainty about the long -term commitments of the Washingtons. The publication noted that Trkiye, on the other hand, is increasingly perceived as a reliable ally. “Suddenly, compared to Donald Trumps America, Turkey presents itself as a reliable ally,” said the report. The article also stressed that Europe is counting on the support of President Erdogans in Ukraine, because the oriental borders of NATO remain under tension and diplomatic avenues to resolve the close conflict. Solid relations with Russia, Ukraine Although Trkiye did not join the Western allies to impose sanctions in Moscow in response to her invasion of Ukraine, she continued to maintain solid economic and energy ties with Russia. At the same time, Trkiye also maintained solid relationships with Ukraine, pleading for its territorial integrity. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) welcomes President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with an official ceremony at the presidential complex in Ankara, Trkiye on February 18, 2025. (AA photo) Trkiyes The strong defense industry is at the heart of broader discussions within the EU on the question of whether the defense companies of the third country should benefit from EU initiatives aimed at increasing arms expenditure. As part of efforts to deepen the commitment with Ankara, the EU also seeks to improve bilateral links with Trkiye, in particular in the defense sector. The Turkish defense industry has expanded its imprint with important defense cooperation agreements, including recent agreements with Spain and Italy. In March, Trkiyes Baykar and Italys Leonardo advanced their collaboration on the aviation of Defense, marking a key step in promoting their strategic partnership. While Trkiye remains a candidate for the EU membership, the process has been in neutral for years, with various dialogue channels, in particular those related to security and defense, in suspension due to unresolved tensions with Greece.

