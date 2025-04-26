



Islamabad

Pakistan Senate adopted a resolution on Friday rejecting the accusation of India that Islamabad was linked to Tuesday's attack by unknown armed men who killed 26 people in cashmere administered by the Indians and judged a difficult response to any “provocation”.

The Senate unanimously approved the resolution, introduced by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar, who condemns all forms of terrorism and target of innocent civilians.

Senators of various political parties, including the main opposition of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI) of the former imprisoned Prime Minister, Imran Khan, condemned Indian propaganda connecting Pakistan to the attack of Pahalgam against the tourists of the Kashmir of Indian administration.

During the session, DAR informed senators of Pakistan's response to India and the decision made Thursday by the National Security Committee.

He categorically rejected the unilateral suspension of India from the Industry Water Treaty, affirming that blocking or diversion from Pakistan waters would constitute an act of war.

“Pakistan is a nuclear and missile power, and if India tries to take a evil eye, it will face a response similar to that of the past,” said Dar in a live speech program on Pakistani television managed by the state.

He also warned India against any mishap, because any action would endanger regional peace and development.

Tensions between the two nuclear neighbors increased Tuesday after unidentified armed men killed 26 people in Pahalgam, including 25 tourists, mainly Indians and a local resident.

Shortly after the attack, New Delhi described the incident as a “terrorist attack” with “cross -border” links, blaming Pakistan for having supported it.

However, Islamabad moved away from the attack, claiming that he was “concerned” and carrying out condolences to the families of the victims.

Later, New Delhi unilaterally suspended the Water Treaty in the Indus in several decades, under which two nuclear neighbors regulate the water share of six rivers in the Indus basin.

Pakistan replied hard Thursday, claiming that there is no provision to unilaterally suspend the water sharing agreement, which was publicized by the World Bank and signed in September 1960, warning that any attempt by India to divert or stop water towards Pakistan would be considered an “act of war”.

The two parties also suspended the visas for the citizens of the other and the army advisers expelled, while Islamabad closed its airspace for the Indian airlines.

The Anadolu agency's website contains only part of the reports offered to subscribers of the AA News radio system (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/asia-pacific/pakistans-senate-adopts-resolution-condemning-indias-attempt-to-link-islamabad-to-kashmir-attack/3548623 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos