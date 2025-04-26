Politics
The funeral of Pope Francis: Who participates?
World leaders will be in Rome on Saturday for Pope Francis' funeral, in one of the biggest diplomatic rallies of recent times.
Here is a list of heads of state and government as well as world royal family members, according to the Vatican.
– Americas –
Argentina: President Javier Milei
Belize: Governor General Froyla Tzalam
Brazil: President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva
Canada: Governor General Mary Simon
Dominican Republic: President Luis Abinader
Ecuador: President Daniel Noboa Azin
Honduras: President Xiomara Castro
United Nations: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres
United States: President Donald Trump. Former President Joe Biden also presents
– Europe –
Albania: President Bajram Begaj
Andorra: co-prince Joan-enric Vives Sicilia
Armenia: President Vahign Khahaturyan
Austria: President Alexander van der Bellen, Chancellor Christian Storing
Belgium: King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, with Prime Minister Bart de Wever
Bosnia and Herzegovina: President Zelika Cvijanovic
Bulgaria: Prime Minister Rossen Jeliazkov
Croatia: President Zoran Milanovic, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic
Cyprus: President Nikos Christdoulides
Czech Republic: the Minister of Prime Minister Petr Fiala
Denmark: Queen Mary
Estonia: President Alar Karis
European Union: President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Council Antonio Costa
Finland: President Alexander Stubb
France: President Emmanuel Macron
Georgia: President Mikheil Kavelashvili
Germany: President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and the outgoing chancellor Olaf Scholz.
Greece: Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis
Hungary: President Tamas Sulyok and Prime Minister Viktor Orban
Iceland: President Halla Tomasdottir
Ireland: President Michael Higgins Plus Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Micheal Martin
Italy: President Sergio Mattarella, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni
Kosovo: President Vjosa Osmani
Latvia: President Edgar Rinkevics
Liechtenstein: Prince Alois and Princess Sophie
Lithuania: President Gitanas Nareda
Luxembourg: Grand Duke Henri and Grande Duchess Maria Teresa, Prime Minister Luc Frieden
Malta: President Myriam Spiteri Debono
Moldova: President Maia Sandu
Monaco: Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene
Montenegro: President Jackov Milatovic
Netherlands: Prime Minister Dick Schoof
North Macedonia: President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova
Norway: Crown Prince Haakon and the Princess of the Couronne Mette-Marit, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Espen Barth Eide
Poland: President Andrzej Duda
Portugal: President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and Prime Minister Luis Montenegro
Romania: the acting president Ilie Bolojan
Russia: the Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova
Serbia: Prime Minister Djuro Macut
Slovakia: President Peter Pellegrini
Slovenia: President Natasa Pirc Musar and Prime Minister Robert Golob
Spain: King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia
Sweden: King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, as well as Prime Minister ULF KrisSSON
Switzerland: President Karin Keller-Sutter
Ukraine: President Volodymyr Zelensky
United Kingdom: Prince William, representing the head of the state king Charles III and Prime Minister Keir Starmer
– Middle East –
Iran: the Minister of Culture Abbas Salehi, representing President Masoud Pezeshkian
Israel: Yaron Sideman, Ambassador of the Holy See
Jordan: King Abdullah II and Queen Rania
Lebanon: President Joseph Aoun
Palestinian authority: Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa
Qatar: Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani
United Arab Emirates: Sheikh Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi
– Africa –
Angola: President Joao Lourtenco
Burundi: vice-president Prosper Bazombanza
CAPE VERDE: President Jose Maria Neves
Central African Republic: President Faustin-Archange Touadera
Dr Congo: President Felix Curse
Gabon: President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema
Kenya: President William Ruto
Lesotho: King Letsie III
Madagascar: President Andry Rajoelina
Morocco: Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch
Mozambique: President Daniel Chapo
Seychelles: President Wavel Ramkalawan
Sierra Leone: President Julius Maada organic
Southern Africa: Cardinal Stephen Brislin, President of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of Southern Africa
Togo: President Faure Gnassingbe
– Asia -Pacific –
Australia: Governor General Sam Mostyn
Bangladesh: Prime Minister Muhammad Yunus
East Timor: President Jose Ramos Horta
India: President Droupadi Murmu
Indonesia: President Joko Widodo
New Zealand: Prime Minister Christopher Luxon
Philippines: President Ferdinand Marcos
