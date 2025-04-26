



World leaders will be in Rome on Saturday for Pope Francis' funeral, in one of the biggest diplomatic rallies of recent times. Here is a list of heads of state and government as well as world royal family members, according to the Vatican. – Americas – Argentina: President Javier Milei Belize: Governor General Froyla Tzalam Brazil: President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva Canada: Governor General Mary Simon Dominican Republic: President Luis Abinader Ecuador: President Daniel Noboa Azin Honduras: President Xiomara Castro United Nations: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres United States: President Donald Trump. Former President Joe Biden also presents – Europe – Albania: President Bajram Begaj Andorra: co-prince Joan-enric Vives Sicilia Armenia: President Vahign Khahaturyan Austria: President Alexander van der Bellen, Chancellor Christian Storing Belgium: King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, with Prime Minister Bart de Wever Bosnia and Herzegovina: President Zelika Cvijanovic Bulgaria: Prime Minister Rossen Jeliazkov Croatia: President Zoran Milanovic, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic Cyprus: President Nikos Christdoulides Czech Republic: the Minister of Prime Minister Petr Fiala Denmark: Queen Mary Estonia: President Alar Karis European Union: President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Council Antonio Costa Finland: President Alexander Stubb France: President Emmanuel Macron Georgia: President Mikheil Kavelashvili Germany: President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and the outgoing chancellor Olaf Scholz. Greece: Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis Hungary: President Tamas Sulyok and Prime Minister Viktor Orban Iceland: President Halla Tomasdottir Ireland: President Michael Higgins Plus Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Micheal Martin Italy: President Sergio Mattarella, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni Kosovo: President Vjosa Osmani Latvia: President Edgar Rinkevics Liechtenstein: Prince Alois and Princess Sophie Lithuania: President Gitanas Nareda Luxembourg: Grand Duke Henri and Grande Duchess Maria Teresa, Prime Minister Luc Frieden Malta: President Myriam Spiteri Debono Moldova: President Maia Sandu Monaco: Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene Montenegro: President Jackov Milatovic Netherlands: Prime Minister Dick Schoof North Macedonia: President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova Norway: Crown Prince Haakon and the Princess of the Couronne Mette-Marit, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Espen Barth Eide Poland: President Andrzej Duda Portugal: President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and Prime Minister Luis Montenegro Romania: the acting president Ilie Bolojan Russia: the Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova Serbia: Prime Minister Djuro Macut Slovakia: President Peter Pellegrini Slovenia: President Natasa Pirc Musar and Prime Minister Robert Golob Spain: King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia Sweden: King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, as well as Prime Minister ULF KrisSSON Switzerland: President Karin Keller-Sutter Ukraine: President Volodymyr Zelensky United Kingdom: Prince William, representing the head of the state king Charles III and Prime Minister Keir Starmer – Middle East – Iran: the Minister of Culture Abbas Salehi, representing President Masoud Pezeshkian Israel: Yaron Sideman, Ambassador of the Holy See Jordan: King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Lebanon: President Joseph Aoun Palestinian authority: Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa Qatar: Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani United Arab Emirates: Sheikh Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi – Africa – Angola: President Joao Lourtenco Burundi: vice-president Prosper Bazombanza CAPE VERDE: President Jose Maria Neves Central African Republic: President Faustin-Archange Touadera Dr Congo: President Felix Curse Gabon: President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema Kenya: President William Ruto Lesotho: King Letsie III Madagascar: President Andry Rajoelina Morocco: Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch Mozambique: President Daniel Chapo Seychelles: President Wavel Ramkalawan Sierra Leone: President Julius Maada organic Southern Africa: Cardinal Stephen Brislin, President of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of Southern Africa Togo: President Faure Gnassingbe – Asia -Pacific – Australia: Governor General Sam Mostyn Bangladesh: Prime Minister Muhammad Yunus East Timor: President Jose Ramos Horta India: President Droupadi Murmu Indonesia: President Joko Widodo New Zealand: Prime Minister Christopher Luxon Philippines: President Ferdinand Marcos AFP

