British Prime Minister Keir Starmer calls Prime Minister Modi, strongly condemns “the barbaric terrorist attack”





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received an appeal from the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer, who firmly condemned the odious terrorist attack of Pahalgam and expressed that the United Kingdom was with India in this hour of tragedy. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed condolences on the loss of innocent lives to Prime Minister Modi. The details of the call were shared by the spokesman for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, in a post on X. “PM @Keir_Starmer of the United Kingdom called PM @Narendramodi and transmitted its sincere condolences on lost innocent life in the odious terrorist attack on Indian soil. He strongly condemned the barbaric terrorist attack and expressed that the United Kingdom is held with the people of India in this hour of tragedy.” Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof exercised his condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Strongly condemning the “coward act”, Prime Minister Schoof rejected terrorism in all its forms and expressed his solidarity with India. In response, Prime Minister Modi thanked the Netherlands for their support, emphasizing India's commitment to collaborate closely with the Netherlands to strengthen the global fight against terrorism. After the terrorist attack in Pahalgam which killed 26 people, the central government has announced several diplomatic measures, such as the closure of the integrated control post (ICP) in Attari, by suspending the Saarc visa exemption program (SVES) for the Pakistani nationals, which gives them 40 hours to return to their country, and reduce the number of managers in the high commissions of the two parties. India has also interrupted the Industry Water Treaty signed in 1960 following Pahalgam's attack. Recognized as one of the most successful international treaties, he has undergone frequent tensions, including conflicts. It has provided a framework for irrigation and the development of hydroelectricity for over 50 years. Prime Minister Modi also assured the country that the terrorists responsible for this attack, as well as those who conspired it, will be confronted with punishment beyond their imagination, the Prime Minister said that the time had come to eliminate the remaining bastions of terrorism and that the will of 140 Indian crore will now break the husband of the terrorist's attacks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofoman.com/article/157306-uk-pm-keir-starmer-calls-pm-modi-strongly-condemns-barbaric-terror-attack The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos