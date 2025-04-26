Politics
Donald Trump claims to be maintained by Tlphone with Xi Jinping on customs duties – RTS.CH
In a public interview on Friday at Time Magazine, the PRS Amricain Donald Trump said he was maintained by TLphone with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping about customs duties. Pkin to lead any ngociation with Washington.
Donald Trump has given no detail on the appeal in this interview, not praising its date or its content. “He appealed. And I don't think it's a sign of weakness on his part,” he just.
According to the interview, the Amrican Following says that his Chinese counterpart contacts him by tlphone and that discussions were underway between their two countries to try to reach an agreement.
He also said he expects what a sie of agreements with China is announced in the next three weeks.
The world's first two powers are engaged in a trade war launched by the Amrican Prs. after his return to power the White House.
Pkin Dmenti
The RPUBLICAN continues to suggest the ventuality “of a specific agreement” between China and the United States. Pkini, however, dmenti on Friday the assertion of Donald Trump according to which his administration discusses with China to conclude an agreement on customs duties.
“China and the United States do not lead to any consultation or ngociation on customs duties. The United States should cease to create confusion,” said a communications by the Minister of Affairs Trangres published by the China Embassy in the United States.
Donald Trump claims that the implementation of customs duties in other countries would allow industrial production to repatriate in the United States. The Amrican Prsident has DCID to impose from 145% surcharge on certain imported products from China. In represents, Pkin impaired from 125% from goods from goods from the United States.
Agencies/IAR
|
Sources
2/ https://www.rts.ch/info/monde/2025/article/trump-affirme-avoir-parle-a-xi-jinping-des-droits-de-douane-pekin-dement-28864248.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Donald Trump slap NFL so as not to write SheDer Sanders
- Colorado confirms the fifth case of measles, this time vaccinated Denver adults
- California exceeds 4 million Myshake application downloads, and urges California residents to take preparedness steps
- War of Ukraine, day 1157. Witkoff socks in Moscow for new discussions with Plan de Putin / Boris Johnson Peace Plan
- New jury selected after Mistrial in Hockey sexual abuse case
- Donald Trump claims to be maintained by Tlphone with Xi Jinping on customs duties – RTS.CH
- China softens certain American prices because Trump says he wants concessions
- British Prime Minister Keir Starmer calls Prime Minister Modi, strongly condemns “the barbaric terrorist attack”
- Women's Tennis goes to Big Ten Tournament Semifinals
- The EU can accept a 12 -month work visa for the Youth Experience System with the UK | European Union
- Drck and M23 rebels support “instantaneous ceasefire”
- The funeral of Pope Francis: Who participates?