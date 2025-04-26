



In a public interview on Friday at Time Magazine, the PRS Amricain Donald Trump said he was maintained by TLphone with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping about customs duties. Pkin to lead any ngociation with Washington.

Donald Trump has given no detail on the appeal in this interview, not praising its date or its content. “He appealed. And I don't think it's a sign of weakness on his part,” he just. According to the interview, the Amrican Following says that his Chinese counterpart contacts him by tlphone and that discussions were underway between their two countries to try to reach an agreement. He also said he expects what a sie of agreements with China is announced in the next three weeks. The world's first two powers are engaged in a trade war launched by the Amrican Prs. after his return to power the White House. Pkin Dmenti The RPUBLICAN continues to suggest the ventuality “of a specific agreement” between China and the United States. Pkini, however, dmenti on Friday the assertion of Donald Trump according to which his administration discusses with China to conclude an agreement on customs duties. “China and the United States do not lead to any consultation or ngociation on customs duties. The United States should cease to create confusion,” said a communications by the Minister of Affairs Trangres published by the China Embassy in the United States. Donald Trump claims that the implementation of customs duties in other countries would allow industrial production to repatriate in the United States. The Amrican Prsident has DCID to impose from 145% surcharge on certain imported products from China. In represents, Pkin impaired from 125% from goods from goods from the United States. >> Recount the explanations of 12:30 p.m.: In Ropese Washington, China announces a 125% tax on amrician products / 12:30 p.m. / 1 ​​min. / April 11, 2025 Agencies/IAR

