War of Ukraine, day 1157. Witkoff socks in Moscow for new discussions with Plan de Putin / Boris Johnson Peace Plan

Friday evening, a man who was left during the Russian bombing in Nikopol died in the hospital, notes Ukrinform.net.

According to experts, the situation in the first line is not serious enough for Ukraine to be forced to accept Trump's agreement

Russia has disappeared from attacks against the small scale on the whole front, but the situation on the fight is not even serious enough for Ukraine to be crazy to find an unfavorable peace agreement, said military analyzes and independent soldiers of kyiv.

Since Ukraine announced the start of the Russian spring offensive in early April, Moscow obtained progressive cities in several sectors of the front, with high costs, but obtaining progress seems little.

The progress of Russia Mpmolite on the combat field occur while the United States tries to unravel Ukraine a grinding peace to put war at any price, the Washington can recognize the illegal annexation of Crimea by Moscow among severe concessions.

Peace discussions between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump's sending Steve Witkoff brought Russia and the United States closer to international problems, said a Kremlin advisor, according to Skynews.com

The two were discussed the possibility of direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, Iuri Uakov said.

Discussions in Moscow lasted three hours and were constructive and useful, he added.

Russia and Ukraine did not have direct discussions from the first plains of the war, which began in February 2022.

Trump maintains that c Crimea will remain with Russia Id blame on Ukraine for War

Donald Trump reiterated on April 25 C, in his opinion, the Dorina of Ukraine to join NATO was a factor in the invasion of Russia. In an interview for Time magazine, Trump said that Crimea will remain with Russia, adding that everyone, including President Zelenski, does not understand this.

The comments come against the efforts of the Trump administration to negotiate a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine, proposing the recognition of the annexation of Crimea and the ban on the membership of Ukraine to NATO.

Trump's statements, which contradict bipartite consensus and international law, have been rejected by Ukraine. Volodimir Zelenski said he would accept no territorial concession, stressing that Crimea is part of Ukraine.

Chairmans of commissions for foreign affairs in Europe require a position of position in Russia

The presidents of the commissions for foreign affairs in eight European parliaments asked the American president Donald Trump to be renovated in the policy of Russia and adopts one more firmly in the Russian assault, according to relations Independent kyiv.

In a press release published on April 25, acetic warns against anti-Russian cedar and requests that Ukraine is quickly accepted in NATO and the European Union.

European leaders reject any compromise on the sovereignty of Ukraine and require the confiscation of assets overwhelmed by Russia to support Ukraine. In addition, they believe that negotiations with Vladimir Putin are not necessary for Russia must be brought to justice for its crimes.

The son of an assistant director of the CIA was killed by fighting for Russia in Ukraine

Michael Gloss, son of the deputy director of the CIA for digital innovation, was killed in April 2024 while he was fighting for Russia in Ukraine. At the age of 21, Gloss was in Europe before reaching Russia in August 2023 and was in the 137 Ryazan with air.

Ecological activist and supporter of women's rights, he initially had pro-Ukraine posts, but came to fight Russia. Gloss was killed during a Russian offensive Bakhmut. His family published a necrology which described him as a TNR with a noble spirit, without mentioning his involvement.

He wanted the world to be a better place, with more equity, peace and harmony with nature, it is said. In his short life, he built houses in Honduras, buildings restored in Turkey destroyed by earthquakes, worked in farms in Italy, without sustainable agriculture.

The Telegraph: Starmer I hope you can embark on a fire frame between Ukraine and Lime Russia

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, I hope that fires between Ukraine and Russia could be announced in this lime, he said in an interview with The Telegraph.

It must be a cessation of fire under conditions that all opportunities can accept, including Ukraine, and must be a lasting fire, Starmer said.

His comments come in the context in which the United States is pressure for a fire request in the case of the broad invasion of Russia in Ukraine.

The report of the NATO secretary general for 2024 does not mention the future membership of Ukraine in Alian

The annual report in 2024 of the NATO secretary general contains no form which indicates that Ukraine will become a member of the future or that the NATO road is irreversible, reaffirming that Alian's open policy, writes Ukrainska Pravda.

The new report is very different from that published in 2023, which included the text of the Vilnius Declaration, in which the alias declared that the future of Ukraine is in NATO Alliana will support Ukraine on its way to a future.

Boris Johnson Plan of Trump's Peace Critics: Ukraine receives nothing

Former British Prime Minister and Supporter of Ukraine, Boris Johnson, criticized, in an article on the X platform, the proposals of US President Donald Trump, Ukrainska Pravda reported.

And Ukraine that I receive after three years of heroic resistance against a brutal and unlikely invasion? What is their respondent for the terrible sacrifices they made for good, as they were told in the end, of freedom and democracy throughout the world? In addition to the right to have natural resources with the United States, they receive nothing, Johnson wrote.

The basic publication, which has sources in the execution of the law in Russia, said that the CO bomb located in a parked hand was exploded from a distance when the officer who lived in the area has passed.

in an interview forBbcThe mayor of kyiv said that one of the scenarios was to abandon the territory. Is not correct. But for peace, temporary peace can be a temporary solution.

At the same time, Klitschko becomes one of the most important Ukrainian politicians who publicly indicate that Ukraine could have to abandon the territory, even if this decision would be temporary.

Steve Witkoff, the American envoy for peace, arrived in Moscow on Friday to conduct additional discussions with Russia, including President Vladimir Putin, on Donald Trump's peace plan for Ukraine, reports The Guardian.

British sources have declared to the publicationTimeBecause it was considered too risky to send forest forces due to the risk of a broader conflict, if the agreement of the fire with Russia was Euat.

The United States will ask Russia to accept Ukraine’s law to have its own army and its own apartments, properly equipped, within the framework of a peace agreement, according to people familiar with this case, thus rejecting the insistence of Russia to that they are demité as a condition for war.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, said in an interview with CBS News, that Moscow was ready to conclude an agreement with Washington for Ukraine, Dei, according to him, certain details must be developed.

We are ready to reach an agreement. But there are specific points, elements of this agreement which must be developed and we are occupied exactly by this process, said Lavrov.

Commenting on peace negotiations, Lavrov said there were several signs [Rusia i SUA] We are going in the right direction.

Trump, on peace negotiations: we have a limit term

US President Donald Trump said the United States has a deadline for obtaining a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia, both have to come to the negotiating table.

Speaking with journalists before a meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stre in the White House, Trump said that they (Russia and Ukraine-NR) had to be at the table. I think we will have peace.

Zelenski: We would like a common wisdom that Russia is the aggressor, not Ukraine

Ukraine would like to have a common understanding that Russia is the attacker, said President Volodimir Zelenski in a large interview with the American commentator Ben Shapiro published on April 24.

We would like us to have this common nonsense that Russia is the aggressor, said Zelenski.

You should not say that Ukraine and Russia began this war, I think it is painful for our people, added Zelenski.

Trump declares that Russia was targeting peace by the fact that it did not take Ukrainian

President Donald Trump described the EEE of Russia to regain control of the Ukrainian as a great concession, a comment that brought together new criticism of his approach to war, writes the kyiv Independent.

During a meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store in the oval office, Trump told journalists that Moscow's inability to fully occupy Ukraine reflects the pressure he exerts. Stop war, stop [lurii] Throughout, he said, in the unusual invasion objectives of Russian President Vladimir Putin as a major compromise.