Politics
Israeli experts say that Ankara occupies a stronger position in Syria than Tel Aviv
Israeli experts have evaluated that Trkiye is now a stronger position than Israel in Syria after the collapse of the Baath regime, largely due to the acceptance of Ankara by the new leadership of Syria and the international dynamics.
According to the retired ambassador Alon Liel And the vice-rector of the University of Tel Aviv, Professor Eyal Zisser, the aggressive policies of Israel in Syria and the persistent trauma of October 7, 2023, the attacks weakened its regional strategy.
Addressing the Anadolu agency, Liel stressed: “Israel considers itself equal to Trkiye in Syria, but this is not the case. (The acting president of Syria Ahmad) Al-Sharaa invited (Turkish president Recep Tayyip) Erdogan to defend Syria. We are not wanted there. “
The United States approves the role of Trkiye in Syria, assert experts
Zisser explained that US President Donald Trump had clearly told the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Trkiye would play the main role in determining the future of Syria.
“Trump told Netanyahu very explicitly that Erdogan would make decisions about the future of Syria and that Israel should face him,” said Zisser, stressing Washington's priority change.
During a recent meeting at the White House with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump urged Netanyahu to be “reasonable” in the management of disputes with Trkiye, while praising his own links with Erdogan.
“Any problem you have with Trkiye, I think I can solve. I mean, as long as you are reasonable, you have to be reasonable. We must be reasonable,” Trump told journalists in the oval office.
“Bibi, if you have a problem with Trkiye, I really think you will be able to solve it. You know, I have a very, very good relationship with Trkiye and their leader, and I think it will be a problem,” he added by using Nicknom of Netanyahu.
Experts stressed that even if Israel previously favored the military presence of Russia in Syria, it is now wary of the growing influence of Trkiye, in particular in critical fields such as Homs and Palmyra.
Israeli concern concerning the military presence of Trkiye in Syria
He noted that Israel preferred the presence of Russia because Moscow allowed Israeli forces to operate freely in Syrian airspace. “When Putin was there with her army, our forces easily coordinated the strikes. If Trkiye unfolds militarily, this will not allow Israeli air strikes,” he said.
He added that, unlike functional contacts between Netanyahu and Putin, relations between Netanyahu and Erdogan have remained tense for more than a decade.
According to Liel, “Trkiye has been considered an enemy country in Israel for 15 years, with a few exceptions.” Despite this, the diplomatic circle in Israel seems to be against this policy of the government of Netanyahu, while the former Israeli ambassador to Egypt and Trkiye, Amira Oron spoke to a Israeli media And urged a diplomatic approach between Ankara and Tel Aviv.
“Transforming Trkiye into an enemy like Iran would be a serious mistake,” she said, and added: “Despite Erdogan's hard rhetoric, Trkiye plays an important role in maintaining Syria's stability.”
Strategic missteps and internal chaos in Israeli policy
Zisser criticized the policy in Syria of Israel in Syria, suggesting that it is motivated by fear rather than by opportunity. He said the Israeli attacks in Syria often generate more hostility than a strategic gain.
“We cannot speak of a coherent policy. There are many elements involved, and it is difficult to determine who makes the final decisions,” said Zisser.
He also stressed that the chaotic Israeli approach contrasts strongly with the opportunities presented by the Syrian transition period.
“Israel focuses excessively on risks, ignoring potential positive developments,” he noted.
Recently, the former Israeli Minister of Public Security, Omer Bar Lev, warned that Israel could ultimately need strategic cooperation with Trkiye and warned that his current approach in Syria could undermine future security interests.
Bar-Lev suggested that such Aviv's current strategy could reflect “a lack of strategic political thinking, a desire for the Prime Minister to divert the attention of the hostages held in the Gaza tunnels, or pure intoxication with power.”
The fears of chaos and threats to the borders dominate Israeli thought
The two experts noted that the political and military leaders of Israel remain deeply affected by the attacks of October 7. They warned that Tel Aviv's current approach could anchor its isolation in Syria.
“The Israel believe that he is sharing an equal status with Trkiye in Syria is a dangerous error,” said Liel.
Zisser added that the Israeli government remains haunted by the fear of attacks by Syrian territory and remains suspicious of Sharaa because of its past anti-Israeli rhetoric.
