The courts gave Trump a multitude of legal losses this week





President Donald Trump. (AP photo / Jacquelyn Martin)

Conservative and liberal judges across the country have ruled this week against President Donald Trump in at least 11 different proceedings contesting immigration efforts, elections and anti -diversity, equity and the inclusion (DEI) of his administrations.

The burst of anti-Trump decisions suggests that, for the moment at least, the courts mainly hold objects by replacing against the authoritarian power of administrations.

Trumps Retows Legals began on Monday when his administration was struck with another trial, this time at Harvard University. Represented by several high -level conservative lawyers, the university alleged that the government had violated its rights to the first amendment and tried to force and control it by retaining more than $ 2 billion in federal research funding.

On Tuesday, a judge prevented Trump’s administration from emptying the voice of America, saying that his attempt to dismantle the 80 -year -old information service probably violates federal law.

On the same day, the Federal Judges of Colorado and New York extended their previous orders preventing the Trump administration from withdrawing the people of the State using the Act respecting extraterrestrial enemies (AEA), a 18th century war law.

The judge supervising the case of Kilmar Abrego Garca, the man of Maryland whom the Trump administration wrongly sent to El Salvador, also accused Trump officials of voluntary and intentional non-compliance and ordered them to comply with the requests for discovery of the lawyers of Abrego Garcas.

The blows to Trumps Immigration Crackdown continued on Wednesday when a Maryland judge whom he appointed in 2018 told government to return to the United States a 20-year-old Venezuelan man whom he had sent to a notorious prison in Salvador using AEA. The judge declared that his dismissal had violated a judicial settlement approved in 2019.

Thursday was a particularly bad day for Trump in court. This same judge of Maryland also took a hard blow to his anti-dei efforts by asking the Ministry of Education not to implement a dear colleague letter declaring all the programs and activities based on the illegal race on the concerns that he violates the first amendment. The judges of the New Hampshire and the DC, including another named Trump, also ruled against the letter that day.

A Federal DC judge then rendered a scathing decision against the trumps sweeping a decree of the elections and prevented the federal agencies from implementing several parts of it. In his order, the judge reprimanded the president to have tried to usurp the control of the elections of the States and the Congress.

Later Thursday, a federal judge in California prevented the Trump administration from retaining the funding of cities he considers as sanctuary jurisdictions not to comply with his mass deportation efforts, affirming that parts of the decrees that triggered the finance judgments were unconstitutional.

A Federal DC judge prevented the government from implementing the Trumps decree which has tried to end collective negotiation rights for federal employees in 37 agencies and departments.

Instead of alleviating his behavior in the face of legal losses and dropping the survey numbers, Trump has doubled this week and has embarked on some of the most extreme acts of his second term so far.

The president ordered the Ministry of Justice on Thursday to open an investigation into a crucial democratic fundraising collection platform. And the FBI and the Doj arrested a county judge in Wisconsin on Friday, alleging that it had obstructed an immigration application operation.

Thanks to a decree, Trump also attempted to weaken the 1964 civil rights law by preventing government agencies from using a key element of the law to enforce anti-discrimination laws.

