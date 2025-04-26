Imran seeks CJP, IHC CJS intervention on the treatment of PTI, citizens





An image not dated to the founder of PTI, Imran Khan. AFP / File

Islamabad: The founder and former Prime Minister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) and former Imran Khan Prime Minister urged the chief judge of the Pakistani judge (CJP) Yahya Afridi and the acting chief judge Islamabad, the high court judge, Sarfraz Dogar in the past two years.

The founder of the PTI addressed a letter both to the CJP and the acting CJ of the IHC, entitled the State of the Constitution and the rule of law in Pakistan.

The former president argued that today, the nation needs to believe in the decency of the state and the people must be assured that they count as human beings.

We must bring together and heal our injuries, so the instant letter is a plea for the action, declares the letter, written by the secretary general of the PTI Salman Akram Raja on behalf of the founding president of the parties.

He said Imran Khan is currently faced with more than two hundred frivolous cases across the country. He also indicated that apart from the cases mentioned above, nearly two hundred other cases recorded against the founder of the PTI. With the country faced with the threat of external aggression, it is Mr. Imran Khan alone who can bind the whole nation, from Karachi to Khyber, to a common objective, added the letter.

The continuous imprisonment of several associates of Mr. Imran Khan, including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Dr. Yasmeen Rashid, Mian Mahmood Ur Rashid, Senator Ijaz Chaudhry and former Governor Punjab, Umer Sarfraz Cheema, despite the laps of more than 600 days in each case, underlines the continuous regime of persecution and the improper use of the criminal country.

He said that despite the judicial orders, Imran Khan is not authorized for weekly telephone conversations with his sons.

It was also said that Imran Khan also has no meetings with his wife according to the prison manual. \ It has also been informed that, in the past two years, Imran Khan has been tried in the prison premises.

The acting CJP and CJ IHC have been informed that weekly meetings of Imran Khan's sisters have not been authorized since March 20, 2025.

The former Prime Minister also declared that after the adoption of the 26th amendment, a constitutional bench of the Supreme Court had the power to decide on the revision requests filed by the government against the judgment of the reserved seats of July 12, 2024.

The fact that it is in the context of the above, that a protest rally of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) was subject to unrestricted violence on November 26, 2024, said the letter, adding that life rounds would have been dismissed on unarmed demonstrators, which resulted in a large number of deaths and injuries.

