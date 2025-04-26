Boris Johnson launched a scathing attack on Donald prevails over the proposals to bring peace to war between Ukraine and Russia.

The former Prime Minister, who directed the international coalition in support of Ukraine before leaving his duties, acquired a criticism from President Trumps Plans on social networks.

He said: Poutine mouth without discrimination more Ukrainian civilians, killing and injuring 100 Kyiv including children. And what is his reward under the last peace proposals?

Boris Johnson met Trump several times (PA)

1. The right to keep the Ukrainian sovereign territory which he took by violence and in violation of international law. 2. The right to control the fate of Ukraines by prohibiting NATO membership. 3. Lifting sanctions against Russia. 4. An economic partnership with America. 5. The chance to rebuild his armed forces for the next attack in a few years.

Johnson, who regularly visited Ukraine, made little effort to disguise his anger at the plans that were pushed by the Trump administration.

He added: as for Ukraine, what do they receive after three years of heroic resistance against a brutal and unlikely invasion? What is their reward for the appalling sacrifices they have made for good, as they were told without what freedom and democracy in the world?

Apart from the right to share their natural resources with the United States, they get nothing. What is in this agreement which can stop a third Russian invasion in a realistic way? Nothing. If we want to prevent more atrocities from Putin, we must have a long-term security guarantee, credible and above all funded for Ukraine, a guarantee issued by the United Kingdom, the United States and all Western allies.

The attack comes despite the in -depth efforts of Mr. Johnson to court the American president behind the scenes on the question of Ukraine.

The former Minister of the Great was a guest of honor during the inauguration of Trump in January, but his attempts to persuance the new White House Administration to take a more difficult line Vladimir Putin have apparently failed.

President Zelenskyy (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

President Trump seems to ask Ukraine to abandon the territory to Russia with little or no guarantees for his defense.

The frustrations of the whole process led Trump to threaten to move away from talks, blaming the president of the Ukraines Volodymyr Zelensky For them blocking.

However, Trump criticized the strikes on Wednesday evening on Kyiv in a post on his Social truth network.

He said: I am not satisfied with the Russian strikes on Kyiv. Not necessary and a very bad timing. Vladimir, stop! 5,000 soldiers per week die. Allows you to make the peace agreement!

Steve Witkoff, the special envoy of the Presidents of the United States, landed in Moscow on Friday for new interviews with Putin, according to the Interfax news agency.

N ° 10 said that Sir Keir Starmer believes that it is up to Ukraine to decide to abandon the territory in order to end the war with Russia.

Downing Street also said that all options remain “on the table” with regard to the potential peacekeeping support for Ukraine after any ceasefire.

When they were asked if the troops would only be deployed if the United States offered a “fixed” to a peace agreement, the spokesperson for the PMS said that he would not comment on the talks, but added: “As the Prime Minister said in recent days, we are working in close collaboration with the United States.