



Authorities arrested two foreign nationals accused of having hired people to harass, intimidate and threaten a resident of Los Angeles who had publicly criticized Chinese President Xi Jinping, the United States Ministry of Justice announced on Friday. The two suspects Cui Guanghai, 43, from China; And John Miller, 63, from the United Kingdom, were arrested by agents of the application of Serbian laws on demand from the United States, according to an MJ press release. In a criminal complaint, federal prosecutors claim that the campaign against the resident of Los Angeles began in October 2023 when Cui and Miller would have enlisted two people in the United States to prevent him from protesting the appearance of the XIS at the top of Economic Cooperation in Asia-Pacific (APEC) in San Francisco in November. The authorities have not identified the victim. The victim had already made public statements in opposition to the PRG policies and actions [Peoples Republic of China] The government and President XI, the federal authorities said. In the weeks preceding the APEC summit, the suspects would have investigated the two people of the victim, installed a follow -up device on his car and Slash the cars. The suspects also directed the purchase and destruction of two statues that the victim had created representing XI and Xis married, according to the prosecutors. The two suspects did not however know that the two people they had enlisted were affiliated and acted towards the FBI, according to the press release from the Ministries of Justice. A similar program took place in the spring of 2025, after the victim announced that he planned to make public an online video flow representing two new artistic statutes of President XI and his wife, the statement said. Federal authorities allege that Cui and Miller paid two other $ 36,500 to convince the victim not to display the statues. Federal officials said these two people were also affiliated and acted in the direction of the FBI. Cui and Miller are each heard a maximum sentence of five years for conspiracy and five years for interstate harassment if they were found guilty, the authorities said. The American authorities also said that they are looking for the extradition of Cui and Miller.

