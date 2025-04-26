



Islamabad [Pakistan]April 26 (Ani): Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) marked its 29th day of foundation on Friday and asked for the release of party leaders and workers, including the founder of the Imran Khan party, reported The News International.

The party is committed to continuing the fight for the supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of law.

PTI leaders unanimously adopted a resolution during a function held at home Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to mark the party's foundation day. PTI leaders, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur, were present at the function.

The resolution condemned the “illegal” imprisonment of Imran Khan and called for the release of all political prisoners, including the vice-president of the PTI, Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

The resolution adopted by PTI said: “The nation responded to the call of its Imran Khan chief and won the PTI with a great majority in the elections of February 8, 2024. Unfortunately, the party's mandate was stolen. We are very demanding of the return of our legitimate mandate.”

In resolution, the Imran Khan Founded Party condemned oppression and in progress fascism in Pakistan. He demanded the restoration of personal, political and journalistic and fundamental human rights freedoms that have been suspended in Pakistan, the international news reported.

The resolution said: “The judiciary was considerably weakened by the 26th constitutional amendment. We also strongly demand the restoration of the Constitution in its initial form and the restoration of the dignity of the Supreme Court, “reported the international news.

In his speech to the function, the head of the opposition to the National Assembly, Omar Ayub Khan, said: “The 29th day of the PTI Foundation is dedicated to martyrs of May 9 and November 26 and to political prisoners imprisoned for the struggle for true freedom and democracy in the country.”

He said that the PTI struggle was intended for the supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of law. He said: “We will continue this struggle to the supremacy of the Constitution and that the rule of law is really established in the country.” Meanwhile, the PTI chief, Asad Qaiser, said: “We want a judicial system in which the whole nation can trust.”

Earlier on April 17, several legislators from Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) and family members of Imran Khan were briefly detained near Adiala prison in Rawalpindi in Pakistan on Thursday, the EXPRIMPTION.

The head of the opposition to the National Assembly, Omar Ayub, the opposition chief of the Punjab assembly, Ahmed Khan Bhachar, the head of the sic, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, and the three sisters of Imran Khan – Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan and Noreen Khan – with their cousin Qasim Khan, were among the people arrested on Thursday. The police later released them all.

PTI shared the video on the X social media platform when the leaders were taken to the police van. According to eyewitnesses and declarations made by Aleema Khan and Omar Ayub, the police took them to a mysterious walk through the city in a prison van, with stops in places like a petrol pump and a restaurant before being finally released. (Ani)

(History came from a unionized flow and was not published by the staff of Tribune.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/asad-qaiser/pakistan-tehreek-e-insaf-marks-29th-foundation-day-demands-imran-khans-release

